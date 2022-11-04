ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Beach, VA

He once shared the stage with Johnny Cash. Now his sound fills the Virginia air.

By Greg McQuade
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3IZE_0iyvRjXw00

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — On the Northern Neck, autumn brings change. Summer tourists flee and calm is restored in Colonial Beach. But two things remain constant in this beach town: The rhythm of the waves and the sweet melodies of Bob Taylor.

A musician whose musical journey began in Lynchburg, Virginia where he started playing as a child.

“It just got in my blood I guess,” said Taylor.

Provided to WTVR

His budding talent earned him pocket change from impressed family members.

“That was my first paid gig! A quarter!” Taylor recalled.

Sticking with music would pay off. He played drums once for the legendary Patsy Cline.

“It so happened that she came in one night to the club, and they naturally got her up to sing,” he said.

Provided to WTVR

Taylor would own the Hunter’s Lodge dance hall in Manassas, where his band the String Dusters would perform during the late 50s and early 60s.

He even hired an up-and-coming singer to perform.

“Willie Nelson. Brother Willie Nelson,” Taylor said. “It was approximately $250. Isn’t that wild?”

In the mid-60s, the Korean War veteran was invited to Nashville where he would play drums at the Grand Ole Opry in Ryman Auditorium for seven years.

“There was an element of excitement I would have to say,” said Taylor.

Provided to WTVR

He did not strike it rich.

“If I performed three spots on the 'pry that night, then I could get $60."

But the then-married father was wealthy in experience.

“I stayed in Nashville 38 years,” Taylor said.

He would rub shoulders and perform with country music legends.

Provided to WTVR

He would even play alongside the man in black Johnny Cash.

“He had his own style no one else had,” described Taylor. “Oh yes. No doubt about it. All he had to do was stand on the stage and the first thing the crowd goes wild you know.”

The roaring crowds are but an echo — but the performer, who turns 90 in November, still plays around town.

Bob Taylor is a local legend whose sound is a constant in Colonial Beach.

“If you love the business, you shouldn’t necessarily give up. Go to it as long as you can,” said Taylor. “I’m still getting gigs!”

He is a musician with a zest for playing and a guitar case full of stories.

“Great Memories. Great memories. I’ll have to say that. Yes.”

Like powerful stories? Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. Fridays for Greg McQuade’s “I Have A Story” reports. If you know of someone Greg should feature, email him at gmcquade@wtvr.com


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvnBZ_0iyvRjXw00

You can also watch Greg McQuade's "Heroes Among Us" reports Thursdays on CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋‍♀️ Thursdays: Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theroanoker.com

The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience

Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
ROANOKE, VA
Washington Examiner

Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block

Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend

The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
VIENNA, VA
Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy