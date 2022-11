Multnomah County Elections voter service locations are open this Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Make a Plan to VOTE this Weekend!. Contacts: Tim Scott or Eric Sample, 503-988-VOTE (8683) or Jessica Morkert-Shibley (971) 563-3735. Have you opened your Multnomah County ballot yet? Whether you vote on everything you see...

