Raleigh News & Observer

Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come

Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Raleigh News & Observer

Montrell Johnson: Gators ‘Need’ Anthony Richardson to Return in 2023

Saturday was, as Billy Napier coined it, a "pivotal day" for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. His 279 yards of total offense — 201 passing, 78 rushing — and four touchdowns allowed Florida to match scores early and often against Texas A&M and eventually seal a victory over the Aggies after the Gators pitched a defensive shutout in the second half.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something

The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Jones: Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys

Even though Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the possibility of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. joining the team anytime soon on Monday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared to open up the rumors again on Tuesday. During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the owner didn’t explicitly...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury ‘Not Major’ - Could Miss Vikings Game

As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve

The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?

The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?

The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

The Lakers’ Season Is Slipping Away

Garbage time at Vivint Arena began with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, with Utah building on a commanding 19-point lead and the Lakers’ starters—what was left of them—looking gassed. After getting bludgeoned for 130 points by the Jazz on Friday, L.A.’s suddenly bad defense surrendered a season-high 139 in a 23-point rout.
LOS ANGELES, CA

