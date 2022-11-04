Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Where Justin Fields’ Next Big Step Could Come
Justin Fields was still being recognized Monday for his astounding 173-yard rushing day even while coach Matt Eberflus talked about his possible next step as a passer. Fields was nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week not for passing but for his 178-yard NFL QB record rushing mark. His competition is running back Derrick Henry, who had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries and two TDs, and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who had 153 yards on 22 carries with four TDs.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ QB situation takes another turn: Steve Wilks leaves starting seat wide open
Steve Wilks didn’t want to jump to conclusions about his quarterback depth chart following the Carolina Panthers’ embarrassing 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Wilks — now 1-3 as the Panthers’ interim head coach — benched starter PJ Walker at halftime and watched...
Raleigh News & Observer
Halftime Observations: Joe Mixon Scores Four Touchdowns, Bengals Crushing Panthers 35-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 31-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime. Cincinnati dominated the first half, scoring on four of their six offensive possessions, while not allowing Carolina to do anything on offense. Here are our halftime observations:. Opening Drive Score. Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon led...
Raleigh News & Observer
Montrell Johnson: Gators ‘Need’ Anthony Richardson to Return in 2023
Saturday was, as Billy Napier coined it, a "pivotal day" for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. His 279 yards of total offense — 201 passing, 78 rushing — and four touchdowns allowed Florida to match scores early and often against Texas A&M and eventually seal a victory over the Aggies after the Gators pitched a defensive shutout in the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers made another QB decision in wake of Sunday’s debacle, but it was the wrong one
In the latest chapter of “It’s Time To Rearrange the Deck Chairs on the Titanic Again,” the Carolina Panthers had another quarterback decision to make Monday. And this time, they made the wrong choice. Interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that PJ Walker will start his...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: How Joe Mixon Demolished the Carolina Panthers
Despite a slow start to the season, Joe Mixon may have just had the best game of his career. He ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns against the Panthers, while also catching four passes for 58 yards and another score. This is the first time he's finished with over...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers notes: McAdoo says QB decision was Wilks’ choice, Chinn returns to practice
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said he supports interim head coach Steve Wilks’ decision to start PJ Walker at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday. But McAdoo also made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that the choice to go with Walker came down to Wilks having the final say.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
Raleigh News & Observer
Jones: Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys
Even though Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the possibility of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. joining the team anytime soon on Monday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones appeared to open up the rumors again on Tuesday. During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the owner didn’t explicitly...
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury ‘Not Major’ - Could Miss Vikings Game
As suspected, Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, a UCL issue resulting from a hit absorbed in last week's Buffalo Bills loss at the Jets. And it is being suggested that it's “not considered to be a major injury” ... while at the same time putting Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings in jeopardy.
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons Place OL Matt Hennessy on Injured Reserve
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Atlanta Falcons, especially on the offensive line. After putting starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the Falcons started backup center Matt Hennessy in his place for Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers - but he sustained a knee injury during the game, and after trying to come back in, was ultimately ruled out.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?
The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carson Wentz vs. Taylor Heinicke: RGIII Reveals Who Should Be Washington Commanders Starting QB
Did someone say quarterback controversy? As the saying goes, if you have two, you have none. Luckily, former player Robert Griffin III has given his thoughts on who should be starting for the Washington Commanders. With Carson Wentz out with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, Taylor Heinicke has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Burning Questions: What’s Wrong with the Offense?
The Detroit Lions now stand at 2-6, after their 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. With a matchup awaiting with the Chicago Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, here are three burning questions facing Dan Campbell's team. 1.) How big of a win was it Sunday for...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Lakers’ Season Is Slipping Away
Garbage time at Vivint Arena began with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, with Utah building on a commanding 19-point lead and the Lakers’ starters—what was left of them—looking gassed. After getting bludgeoned for 130 points by the Jazz on Friday, L.A.’s suddenly bad defense surrendered a season-high 139 in a 23-point rout.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Chubb, Tindall, Stopping Running QBs, and More
Part 1 of the post-Bears game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. My question is, did the Chicago game tell us anything about the team that we didn’t already know? Offense looked great, but lots needed on defensive side of the ball. Thoughts going forward?. Hey Craig, hmm, no,...
Comments / 0