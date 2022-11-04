Read full article on original website
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
macaronikid.com
Christmas in Color Holiday Light Show in our Area!
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! from November 18 - January 1, 2023 at Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, PA. This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With...
This Bucks County Music Venue is Reopening for Pop-Up Concerts, Other Live Events
The Bucks County venue will reopen for pop-up shows in the near future. A popular Bucks County music venue will soon be reopening after four years of inactivity, offering live shows and other fun events. Michele Haddon wrote about the venue for the Bucks County Courier Times. Puck Live, located...
sauconsource.com
Help Support Hellertown Area Library With Pierogi Purchase
Supporting the Hellertown Area Library just got a whole lot tastier. The Friends of the Hellertown Area Library (FOTHAL) are currently sponsoring a pierogi fundraiser that will help pay for capital projects such as new brickwork and landscaping. The frozen pierogies the Friends are selling by the dozen are by...
thebrownandwhite.com
The 330 Thrift encourages second-hand shopping in Bethlehem
The bright red door of The 330 Thrift is wide open on a sunny October afternoon. The rush of cars driving down Center Street mix with the sound of music playing inside the store. Racks of clothing, a shoe display and decorative pillows surround the outside entrance of the shop.
Thanksgiving Pies: Upper-Crust Versions Are Plentiful at Montgomery County’s Top Bakers
The Thanksgiving turkey may think it’s the main attraction at the table. But really, it’s all about the pie. Several Montgomery County bakeries have found their true sweet spot in creating seasonal pies and desserts:. Clara’s Custom Cakes (130 West Main Street, Collegeville) focuses on extraordinary cakes and...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Delaware Hunter Discovers Rare Tree
Next on You Oughta Know, go deep into the woods to spot a unicorn of a tree, the nearly extinct American Chestnut. Explore the beautiful covered bridges of Bucks County. Find out how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Meet an Old City saxophonist who lives life to his own rhythm. Forage for wild flavors with Chef Philip Manganaro.
Langhorne Wedding Designer Listed as One of the Best in the Philadelphia Area
The Langhorne designer is known for her aesthetic tastes and for making weddings even more beautiful. A Bucks County wedding designer has been ranked as one of the best in the region, making her a popular option for newly-engaged couples. Kayla Cotter wrote about the design for Philadelphia Magazine. April...
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
we3travel.com
Tips for Experiencing Christmas at Longwood Gardens
Many people have favorite holiday traditions, whether it is seeing The Nutcracker or the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, a visit to NYC to see the tree in Rockefeller Plaza, or simply enjoying holiday decorations in their local community. For those in the greater Philadelphia area, those traditions may include experiencing the magic of Christmas at Longwood Gardens.
Kids with RSV overwhelm Philadelphia pediatric hospitals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia pediatric hospitals are overwhelmed with sick children, most of whom have the contagious respiratory virus RSV. It's a trend that's happening across the country, complicated by the increasing number of flu cases.Doctors say it's time to take precautions to keep these respiratory illnesses from spreading more widely.RSV is currently the big troublemaker, potentially dangerous for young children but adults can get it and can spread it too.Sixteen-month-old Connor Houlihan is among tens of thousands of children hospitalized with RSV."He had a fever that was approaching 103 and Motrin and Tylenol wasn't making it any better," Kimberly...
Haddonfield, NJ’s Jay West Bridal Shop is Out of Business After 54 Years
A South Jersey institution in bridal gowns, prom gowns, and special occasion dresses has gone away for good, and I'm heartbroken. Jay West, located at the corner of Kings Highway and Haddon Ave. in Haddonfield is no longer in business. The shock settled into me this past weekend during a...
This Bucks County Gas Station Just Sold a $1M Lottery Ticket to a Lucky Winner
A Bucks County gas station recently sold a major lottery ticket to a lucky buyer, and now the store is being rewarded for their recent sale. Staff writers at 6ABC News wrote about the local ticket. Saibaba’s Aashirwad Forever, located on West Swamp Road in Doylestown, recently sold a $1...
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
Gun trafficking organization in Bucks, Montgomery counties dismantled
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy announced the dismantling of a gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Five men, including the 20-year-old...
America’s ULTIMATE Christmas Village Re-Opens This Weekend & It’s In Eastern Pennsylvania
It may be 75 degrees outside, but it's officially the Christmas season! And I just found a way to feel like you're on the set of a Hallmark movie... starting this weekend. The ULTIMATE Christmas Village (in the entire country) is less than 2 hours away from Mercer County. It's...
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
