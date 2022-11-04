PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia pediatric hospitals are overwhelmed with sick children, most of whom have the contagious respiratory virus RSV. It's a trend that's happening across the country, complicated by the increasing number of flu cases.Doctors say it's time to take precautions to keep these respiratory illnesses from spreading more widely.RSV is currently the big troublemaker, potentially dangerous for young children but adults can get it and can spread it too.Sixteen-month-old Connor Houlihan is among tens of thousands of children hospitalized with RSV."He had a fever that was approaching 103 and Motrin and Tylenol wasn't making it any better," Kimberly...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO