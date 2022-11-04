Read full article on original website
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
5 Definitely ‘Odd’ Things You Need to Check Out in Colorado
ISAK HEARTSTONE - THE GIANT TROLL. Yes, the troll has a name. Something that big and odd should. A kid-friendly trail outside of Breckenridge is where you can find the odd, 'Mr. Heartstone.' Find out exactly how tall he is and how to get to the trailhead HERE. THE LARGEST...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Do You Know About How Coors Banquet Beers Help Colorado Firefighters?
They're some of the bravest, most underpaid essential workers in Colorado and America: Firefighters. After the recent Marshall and Cameron Peak fires, we all need to show more support. Coors has been stepping up. Born and brewed in Colorado, today's (now) Molson Coors brewery, is a company we all can...
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado
Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Is it too late to buy a Powerball ticket in Colorado?
The Powerball is having yet another drawing for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history after no one matched the numbers drawn on Saturday.
9News
RSV cases rising across Colorado
Hospitals across Colorado are dealing with a rise in RSV cases. The respiratory virus isn't new but the number of cases this year has been overwhelming doctors.
Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine
Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say
Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Colorado
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
94kix.com
SECRET SOCIETIES: Explore an Abandoned Masonic Temple in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The freemasons or 'masons' are a society with chapters spread out around the globe and are shrouded in secrecy. If you're not a member of the masons...
