Colorado State

OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
K99

The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million

11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
COLORADO STATE
9News

RSV cases rising across Colorado

Hospitals across Colorado are dealing with a rise in RSV cases. The respiratory virus isn't new but the number of cases this year has been overwhelming doctors.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado Elk Stuck In A Trampoline Works On Its Routine

Oh those silly little elk and the crazy predicaments they get themselves into. Ok, so there isn't really anything little about them but the silly part comes into play nicely on this occasion in Evergreen that I'm going to be honest, I've never seen anything like this in my life but there's a first for everything right?
EVERGREEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

SECRET SOCIETIES: Explore an Abandoned Masonic Temple in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The freemasons or 'masons' are a society with chapters spread out around the globe and are shrouded in secrecy. If you're not a member of the masons...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

