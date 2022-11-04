ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

WINNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) – A man and woman were arrested on Friday in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police.

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the search and included:

  • Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols
  • A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor
  • Other firearms not specified
  • Over 8.5 grams of meth
Photo courtesy of Winnsboro Police Department.

The two were arrested at the scene after the search and officials said the search warrant stemmed from felony charges in Winnsboro within Wood County, however the alleged suspect lived in Winnsboro within Franklin County.

“These illegal firearms and over 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, in a drug free zone, have been removed from the streets, and the warrants were executed flawlessly,” Winnsboro Police said. “This was a high risk search and arrest warrant that was performed meticulously and carried out safely in a matter of seconds.”

Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County

Officials said this could not have happened without the interdepartmental cooperation between the Winnsboro Police Department, Winnsboro ISD Police Department, DPS, the Texas Rangers, the Franklin County Sheriff and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

The two arrested from the search and arrest warrant have not been identified at this time.

KETK / FOX51 News

