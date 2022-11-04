ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
COLUMBUS, IN
Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022

Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
NEW ALBANY, IN

