Read full article on original website
Related
korncountry.com
Columbus Softball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Indiana Slowpitch Softball Hall Of Fame (CISSHOF) held its fourth induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday night at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Over 200 softball enthusiasts attended. Fifteen former players, coaches, umpires, and teams were honored and accepted into the local Hall of...
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three
James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. James Madison | Game 9
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
Ghost-Like Girl Seen in Upper Window of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills [PHOTO]
Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure. Over the years, I have written several articles about...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou fans call out SEC officials after Tigers flagged in Kentucky scuffle
Mizzou and Kentucky got chippy early in Columbia. At the end of the 1st quarter, Kentucky QB Will Levis was pushed out of bounds. On the Kentucky sideline, Tigers and Wildcats players got into it a bit. To the surprise of many fans, the referees only flagged MU’s Josh Landry...
Wave 3
Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022
Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
wdrb.com
3 candidates looking to fill outgoing councilwoman's District 21 seat representing south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday. Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council. After one term,...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 2:45p.m. officers responded to a report of shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they located an...
Fire destroys several cars in eastern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating after fire destroyed several cars in eastern Jefferson County. The cars caught on fire at an apartment complex on Chamberlain Lane near Charter Oaks Drive Saturday afternoon, according to MetroSafe. The Anchorage Middletown Fire Department responded and was able to contain the fire...
wdrb.com
Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen now serving brunch in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana now has a new brunch spot located in New Albany's retail corridor that's steeped in Mexican heritage. The Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen officially opened its doors Thursday at 2204 State Street, in a building formerly occupied by Bob Evans. According to its website,...
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart Owen
November 4, 2022 (Mt. Washington, KY) by Staff Reporter. Combative Mayor of Mt. Washington Barry Armstrong falsely attacked his opponent today in a bizarre social media post on his campaign Facebook page. Armstrong is responding to a mailer sent out by the KY America First local Political Action Committee based in Nelson County.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
ISP: 2 dead, 1 injured in fatal southern Indiana car crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Friday officials said. Indian State Police (ISP) said troopers were sent to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SR 56 just east of Shields Road around 7:50 a.m.
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
Comments / 0