Iowa State

KCCI.com

Rollercoaster of temperatures on the way to Central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Strong southerly winds have kept us fairly mild overnight into this morning across Central Iowa. These winds are ahead of a cold front that will pass through the state today bringing us back to near seasonable levels for temperatures today, tonight, and Monday. Lows tomorrow morning will fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s, with afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. We are dry and calm to begin this upcoming week, but a series of changes will be on the way for the middle to end of the week.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Land, water expert Hamilton reflects on ag policy in Iowa

About 30 patrons of the Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum enjoyed a data-rich discussion Saturday when author Neil D. Hamilton outlined his new book, “The Land Remains: A Midwestern Perspective on Our Past and Future.”. Hamilton is an emeritus professor of law at Drake University Law School...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Iowa’s drought is worst in 9 years

Extreme drought has expanded in northwest Iowa. (Graphic courtesy of U.S. Drought Monitor) The state is drier than it’s been since March 2013, according to a recent U.S. Drought Monitor report. Drought conditions worsened despite last week’s relatively heavy rains in eastern Iowa that pushed the statewide average rainfall...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Rainfall reports from unusual November storm

A slow-moving, but well-forecast rain storm moved across the state of Iowa Friday into Saturday which brought widespread, beneficial rainfall over drought-stricken areas. Most of the area saw 2-3" of rainfall. Here are reports from across the area:. Belle Plaine: 3.05" Hiawatha: 2.83" Williamsburg: 2.75" Montezuma: 2.74" Oasis: 2.67" Cedar...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

When Iowans can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa — A rare celestial sight is returning to central Iowa skies soon. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, a total lunar eclipse will take place, visible across much of North America, Asia, and the Pacific Ocean. When it starts & what you’ll see. Here in Iowa, the...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Statewide) -- No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing and the jackpot for tonight's drawing has now swelled to an estimated $1.9 BILLION dollars. Three tickets sold in Iowa for SATURDAY'S drawing were one number away from claiming the previous world-record jackpot of one-point-six billion. Those three tickets each matched four of the first five numbers drawn, along with the correct Powerball number. Iowa Lottery officials say two of those tickets -- worth 50-thousand dollars -- were sold in Clinton and Sabula. The person who bought the other ticket in Sheldon paid a dollar extra for the so-called "Power Play" option and it made their winning ticket worth 150-thousand dollars.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896

(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season

Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
WEST BRANCH, IA
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa’s Fur Harvest Season Starts Nov. 5

Iowa trappers can expect to find good numbers of furbearers available statewide when the season begins on Nov. 5. “Our furbearer population is stable or trending up for most species, except for muskrats and gray fox,” said Vince Evelsizer, furbearer biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Our muskrat population is good here and there in the marshes with ideal habitat and have water, but overall the population has been in a gradual decline overall over the past thirty years.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraskans Urge Better State Management of Factory Farm Animal Waste

(KMAland) -- Clean-water advocates are urging the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy to do more to protect drinking water and soil quality impacted by industrial-scale beef, pork and chicken operations. Jonathan Leo, of counsel, Richman Law and Policy, points to one proposed operation in Dundy County expected to hold...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan to travel there in the near future, and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
IOWA STATE

