(Statewide) -- No winning tickets were sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing and the jackpot for tonight's drawing has now swelled to an estimated $1.9 BILLION dollars. Three tickets sold in Iowa for SATURDAY'S drawing were one number away from claiming the previous world-record jackpot of one-point-six billion. Those three tickets each matched four of the first five numbers drawn, along with the correct Powerball number. Iowa Lottery officials say two of those tickets -- worth 50-thousand dollars -- were sold in Clinton and Sabula. The person who bought the other ticket in Sheldon paid a dollar extra for the so-called "Power Play" option and it made their winning ticket worth 150-thousand dollars.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO