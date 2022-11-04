Read full article on original website
Monmouth College Basketball Gets Valuable Practice at WIU, Begin Season This Week.
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team competed in an exhibition game over the weekend in Macomb against Western Illinois. The Scots went down early and could not come back against the Division I Leathernecks, falling 89-61. Monmouth College Sports Information Director, Nathan Baliva, broke down the game on the WRAM morning show.
Quarterfinal round playoff times set for Rockford area football teams
(ROCKFORD, Ill.) –The kickoff times are set for our local football teams for the third round of the IHSA playoff this Saturday. Football Playoffs Round 3 (Quarterfinals)6A#2 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (10-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-3), Sat., Nov. 12, 5:00 pm(Winner vs. 8 Niles (Notre Dame) (8-3) at #4 Chicago (St. […]
Fighting Scots Women’s Basketball Drops Season Opener at Greenville
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team opened the 2022-23 season on Tuesday night with an 83-71 road loss against Greenville University. The Scots had seven freshmen make their college debuts in the contest. Monmouth got off to a quick start with a bucket from Zoie Wall (Bartonville, Illinois) and...
Pat J. Edwardson
Pat J. Edwardson, 90, of Abingdon, died at 7 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at home with family at her side. She was born March 3, 1932, in Geneseo, the daughter of Alvin H. and Islah B. (Bainbridge) Kuhl. She married Dana C. Edwardson on September 16, 1956, in Galesburg.
Deacon Michael Lee Steward, Sr.
Deacon Michael Lee Steward, Sr. 82, of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Michael was born April 5, 1940, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the son of Hobert and Mary (Roberts) Steward. He married Mattie Pennington on May 10, 1995, in Galesburg.
Dain Nathaniel Page
Dain Nathaniel Page was born on May 27, 1987 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Galesburg, IL. He attended Monmouth Schools and graduated from Monmouth High School in 2005. Dain enlisted in the National Guard in 2006 and continued on to become a full-time soldier with the United States Army. Dain served a tour in Iraq and this was an accomplishment and a source of pride throughout his life. His family will all attest to the fact that he carried his military wicked sense of humor and colorful language even after returning to civilian life. He had numerous battle buddies that he kept in touch with and those were very special to him along with his numerous childhood friends.
Rosemary L. Aurand
Rosemary L. Aurand, 84, of Galesburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 6:03 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, with her family at her side following a short illness. She was born May 24, 1938, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter...
Mary Janet (Patterson) Allen
Mary Janet (Patterson) Allen passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022 in Danville, CA. Jan was born July 29, 1937 in Monmouth, IL to Kenneth “Pat” & Mary Patterson and was raised as an only child in Alexis, IL. She graduated from Alexis High School in 1955 and even though life took her far from Alexis, she remained incredibly close to her high school girlfriends until her final days.
Multiple Injuries After Crash In Spring Valley
Extrication was needed after two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon on the east end of Spring Valley. Crews were called at around 1:15 regarding a crash in the area of the “curves” on Route 6. Four adults and an infant were involved. Dispatch reports mentioned at least one person was trapped in their vehicle. Multiple ambulances were called to the crash scene. Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus says three people were taken to hospitals.
Dixie L. Spiker
Dixie L. Spiker, age 80, passed away at 11:20 am at OSF St. Mary Medical Center on Saturday November 5, 2022. Dixie was born on November 2, 1942 at Kingstone Mines, Illinois and is the daughter of Edward S. and Gladys M (Palmer) Pegan. She was raised and attended school and high school in Kingston Mines, Illinois. Dixie received training and received her certification as a Certified Nurses Assistant in the 1930s from Burlington Hospital in Burlington, Iowa. Dixie also later in her life received her General Education Degree. Dixie married Vilas V. Spiker, Jr. on November 22, 1978 in Oquawka, Illinois and his is currently surviving. Dixie first worked at the Hiram Walker Distillery in Peoria, Illinois. She later worked many years at Kline Nursing Home in Crepo Park in Burlington as a CNA. Lastly she was employed at Conifer Antenna Craft in Burlington, Iowa for a time. Dixie was a former member of the Oquawka Eagles Auxiliary. She loved to go play Bingo, go gambling at the Casino, and going out on the river. Her main love was her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Surviving Dixie is her husband, Vilas Spiker of Oquawka, Illinois. There are thirteen children, nine boys and four girls, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Dixie also has two sisters who are surviving her. She is preceded in her death by her parents, one son, Marvin, three sisters, and to brothers.
44th Annual Galesburg Area Chamber Thanksgiving Luncheon
The 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon will be held on Monday, November 21st at 11:30 a.m at Cedar Creek Hall. 2022 Thomas B. Herring Award winner will be announced at this in-person event. Contact Information. Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce. 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon – Nov 21, 2022 (chambermaster.com)
The Pink Pony? 27 Classic Rockford Restaurants From The ’70s
I was cleaning out my office last week and came across this list from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce that they released in 1972. Most of these places have gone by the wayside but it's fun to think back to when they were around. Here's the list in alphabetical order:
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Accident closes Green Garden restaurant in Woodstock
Recovery crews from Chicago Water & Fire Restoration were on the scene of Green Garden Chinese restaurant Tuesday afternoon after a morning accident closed the business. Yellow tape blocked off […]
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
Community remembers Emil and Grace Diewald, sibling killed in Campton Hills bus crash
A heartbroken community held a vigil as family and friends shared tearful memories of Emil and Grace Diewald.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into the 911 statue near the CJC in downtown Rockford
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Monmouth College to Observe Veterans Day with Screening of Navy’s POW Film and Nov. 11 Ceremony
Monmouth College will pay tribute to its’ ties to Vice Admiral James Stockdale through the screening of the Naval Academy documentary P.O.W.: Passing on Wisdom, and a Veteran’s Day Commemoration open to the entire public, shares Director of The Wackerle Center for Career, Leadership & Fellowships and Associate Director for Student Success Marnie Dugan:
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
