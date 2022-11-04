Read full article on original website
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
townandstyle.com
Deck The Halls: 2022 Holiday Decor Trends
You may still be putting away your jack-o-lanterns and other spooky Halloween decorations, but the winter holidays are just around the corner. Whatever you’re celebrating, you can create holiday magic for your friends and family through your decor. Here are some trends that can bring some festive cheer to your home.
housebeautiful.com
18 kitchen splashback ideas (which don’t all involve getting a tiler in)
So you've finally settled on a door style for your kitchen cabinets, chosen a colour after much deliberation and committed to a style of hardware. Now it's time to dress the walls with a splashback. 'Deciding on a splashback can be daunting with all the options, but it can also...
marthastewart.com
How to Make Sure Your Leather Couch Lasts Forever—and Stays Buttery, Plush, and Rip-Free
A leather couch is arguably one of the most handsome pieces of furniture you could own. Its timelessness makes it equal parts classic and modern, and with so many silhouettes to choose from, it's easy to find a leather sofa that melds perfectly with your existing aesthetic. Another benefit of leather couches is that when it's high quality and taken care of, it can last a lifetime. Ahead, we're teaching you how to identify a well-made leather couch and how to ensure it endures.
This Clever Hack is a Pro Organizer’s Secret to Keeping Drawer Organizers From Sliding Around
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
Should Your Kitchen Cabinets Be Lighter Than Your Walls?
If you're currently painting your walls and cabinets (or staining them), stop and look at the appropriate shade variations and the rules of contrast.
Elite Daily
The Best Alternatives To Foundation
When you need a full-coverage base, foundation is typically the go-to product. But if you're looking for something that gives you a fresh-faced glow, that same, thick, opaque foundation isn't the answer. (Not to mention, many of the heavier foundations can lead to clogged pores and feel suffocating on your skin on hot, humid days.) That's where the best alternatives to foundation come in, which are lightweight formulas that offer sheer to medium coverage. Typically, they come in the form of tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and CC creams, with tinted serums being the newest product to enter the category.
rsvplive.ie
I'm a Celebrity's Sue Cleaver dropped three stone and four dress sizes by ditching three foods
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver dropped an incredible three stone after she overhauled her diet. The Coronation Street actress, who plays the character Eileen Grimshaw on the soap opera, turned to the Mediterranean diet after she collapsed on the set of the ITV programme back in 2011.
tinyhousetalk.com
VIDEO: Woman Builds Her Own Tiny House with No Experience
Carina (Dirtbag Minimal on YouTube) built this spacious and minimalist DIY tiny house on wheels with no previous building experience!. It was a housing solution for her that fit into the gap between renting and buying a full-sized home, and another advantage of building a THOW was that she could move it wherever she wanted (as long as she could find a parking spot for it!).
couponingwithrachel.com
Kohl’s Kids Blankets as low as $8.49!
**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. Don’t miss this!! Kohl’s is hosting an early Black Friday Sale! You will earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend and you can also use the coupon code SAVE15. As just one idea, you...
gcimagazine.com
Report: Color Cosmetic Trends for Fall/Winter 2023-2024
Sandream Specialties' fall/winter 2023-2024 themes highlight everything from nature-inspired looks to extreme, lavish looks. In addition, the firm is, for the first time, showing off a range of concept products highlighting the creative possibilities available to beauty brands. In the exclusive video briefing below, Sophia Chen, marketing strategist for Sandream...
homedit.com
DIY Carpet Cleaner Powder
If you’ve run out of your favorite carpet cleaner powder, don’t worry – you can make your own. Making a DIY carpet cleaner powder couldn’t be easier. You only need one or two ingredients, which you probably have on hand at home. You can use this powder to absorb foul odors and excess moisture and to create a custom scent for your home.
birdsandblooms.com
Create a Jolly Front Porch With Festive Winter Planters
Use these top expert-approved tips to design stunning winter planters with materials gathered straight from your own backyard. Whether you prefer simple or dazzling, you can create a magazine–worthy winter planter for your holiday porch with items from the garden and garage. Katherine Kinch, founder and designer of Your Space by Design in Calgary, Alberta, offers some suggestions to take your arrangements to the next level.
Comments / 0