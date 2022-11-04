ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

townandstyle.com

Deck The Halls: 2022 Holiday Decor Trends

You may still be putting away your jack-o-lanterns and other spooky Halloween decorations, but the winter holidays are just around the corner. Whatever you’re celebrating, you can create holiday magic for your friends and family through your decor. Here are some trends that can bring some festive cheer to your home.
housebeautiful.com

18 kitchen splashback ideas (which don’t all involve getting a tiler in)

So you've finally settled on a door style for your kitchen cabinets, chosen a colour after much deliberation and committed to a style of hardware. Now it's time to dress the walls with a splashback. 'Deciding on a splashback can be daunting with all the options, but it can also...
marthastewart.com

How to Make Sure Your Leather Couch Lasts Forever—and Stays Buttery, Plush, and Rip-Free

A leather couch is arguably one of the most handsome pieces of furniture you could own. Its timelessness makes it equal parts classic and modern, and with so many silhouettes to choose from, it's easy to find a leather sofa that melds perfectly with your existing aesthetic. Another benefit of leather couches is that when it's high quality and taken care of, it can last a lifetime. Ahead, we're teaching you how to identify a well-made leather couch and how to ensure it endures.
Apartment Therapy

This Clever Hack is a Pro Organizer’s Secret to Keeping Drawer Organizers From Sliding Around

Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007. Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc., a professional organizing company, on Long Island in 2017, and has worked with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for Better Homes & Gardens and House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. On her blog, Organized Overall, she details how she creates organization in her own home.
Elite Daily

The Best Alternatives To Foundation

When you need a full-coverage base, foundation is typically the go-to product. But if you're looking for something that gives you a fresh-faced glow, that same, thick, opaque foundation isn't the answer. (Not to mention, many of the heavier foundations can lead to clogged pores and feel suffocating on your skin on hot, humid days.) That's where the best alternatives to foundation come in, which are lightweight formulas that offer sheer to medium coverage. Typically, they come in the form of tinted moisturizers, BB creams, and CC creams, with tinted serums being the newest product to enter the category.
tinyhousetalk.com

VIDEO: Woman Builds Her Own Tiny House with No Experience

Carina (Dirtbag Minimal on YouTube) built this spacious and minimalist DIY tiny house on wheels with no previous building experience!. It was a housing solution for her that fit into the gap between renting and buying a full-sized home, and another advantage of building a THOW was that she could move it wherever she wanted (as long as she could find a parking spot for it!).
couponingwithrachel.com

Kohl’s Kids Blankets as low as $8.49!

**Want more deals? Find me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!**. Don’t miss this!! Kohl’s is hosting an early Black Friday Sale! You will earn $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend and you can also use the coupon code SAVE15. As just one idea, you...
gcimagazine.com

Report: Color Cosmetic Trends for Fall/Winter 2023-2024

Sandream Specialties' fall/winter 2023-2024 themes highlight everything from nature-inspired looks to extreme, lavish looks. In addition, the firm is, for the first time, showing off a range of concept products highlighting the creative possibilities available to beauty brands. In the exclusive video briefing below, Sophia Chen, marketing strategist for Sandream...
homedit.com

DIY Carpet Cleaner Powder

If you’ve run out of your favorite carpet cleaner powder, don’t worry – you can make your own. Making a DIY carpet cleaner powder couldn’t be easier. You only need one or two ingredients, which you probably have on hand at home. You can use this powder to absorb foul odors and excess moisture and to create a custom scent for your home.
birdsandblooms.com

Create a Jolly Front Porch With Festive Winter Planters

Use these top expert-approved tips to design stunning winter planters with materials gathered straight from your own backyard. Whether you prefer simple or dazzling, you can create a magazine–worthy winter planter for your holiday porch with items from the garden and garage. Katherine Kinch, founder and designer of Your Space by Design in Calgary, Alberta, offers some suggestions to take your arrangements to the next level.

