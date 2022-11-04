ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Dave Butz, who helped Washington win 2 Super Bowls, dies

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKZdu_0iyvPUBV00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — All-Pro defensive lineman and two-time Washington Super Bowl champion Dave Butz has died. He was 72.

A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about his death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.

Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974). As one of the league's biggest players at the time at 6-foot-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington's defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

The fifth overall pick out of Purdue in 1973, Butz was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks. He also made the Pro Bowl that season.

Butz retired after the 1988 season, is a member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and was chosen as one of the organization’s 90 greatest players earlier this year when the team commemorated its 90th anniversary.

The team said on Twitter it was "heartbroken" over the loss of a "Washington legend."

Former teammate and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann posted: "Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark (Moseley) and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend."

Butz recorded 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He became a free agent after his second season with the Cardinals due to an error in his rookie contract. Washington gave up two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Cardinals as compensation for signing him.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made him a second-team all-1980s selection for his play during the decade.

Butz is a member of Purdue's all-time football team. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat

There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Falcons fumble on wild sequence sets up Chargers K Cameron Dicker for his 2nd game-winner with 2 different teams

The Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are notorious for finding wildly creative ways to lose games. Something had to give on Sunday. Both teams made their best efforts to cough up a win with the game's outcome in the balance in the final minute of regulation. The Chargers eventually prevailed, 20-17 after a wild sequence featuring two fumbles that set up kicker Cameron Dicker for his second game-winning field goal of the season — for his second team.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

NFL scoring down to lowest level since 2010 at halfway point

Halfway through the 2022 season it appears NFL defenses have finally started catching up. After a five-year run of hot-shot quarterbacks lighting up scoreboards and leaving defenses with few answers, the pendulum has turned away from the offense for a change. With star quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and...
ARIZONA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Falcons-Panthers back at it less than 2 weeks after OT game

The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night. Despite a losing record, the Falcons (4-5) are in the mix for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in the NFC South. The Panthers (2-7) aren’t that far behind despite a dismal season.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Bills QB Josh Allen to miss practice; listed day to day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Josh Allen will miss practice on Wednesday due to an injury to his throwing elbow, but the star quarterback could play against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia

MOSCOW — (AP) — The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. “Brittney was transferred from the detention center in...
WHIO Dayton

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, "yes" was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
OREGON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims

Former President Donald Trump and some other Republicans are twisting minor voting problems in U.S. midterm elections into conspiracy theories and false claims to sow doubt about Democratic victories, continuing efforts since 2020 to undermine Americans' confidence in voting. Election Day unfolded without major or widespread voting snags, yet some...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy