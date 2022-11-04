ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott McMann feels Dundee United have a plan to banish previous Celtic pain

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Dundee United defender Scott McMann believes they have a plan that could get a result at Celtic Park as he stressed the positives ahead of their chance to banish some of the pain of their previous meeting with the champions.

McMann admitted it was important to make sure there was no mental block as a result of their 9-0 defeat by Ange Postecoglou’s side in August.

The former Hamilton player said: “We can’t be looking back at that game going into this game. Obviously we look at the mistakes that we made but we need to go into the game with a positivity that we can get a result, and we believe that we can.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s always good to go and play at Celtic Park – a big stadium, big crowd, big occasion. We have a game plan to go and get a result.”

United’s record home defeat led to Jack Ross losing his job as head coach and McMann believes they are on the right track under successor Liam Fox.

They are locked on nine points with cinch Premiership bottom club Ross County but recent wins over Aberdeen and Hibernian offered hope before a run of three consecutive defeats.

McMann said: “Since Foxy took over he has implemented a style that we are trying to get across. It’s not going to happen straight away, it’s going to take time. I think there have been positive signs but we just need to stick with it and eventually it will come.”

Related
Steve Clarke ‘disappointed’ as Celtic refuse to release Scotland players

Steve Clarke has expressed disappointment over Celtic’s decision not to make their players available for Scotland’s friendly in Turkey next week. The Hoops are heading to Australia for a tournament during the World Cup break and have made it clear that, as they are not obliged to do so, they will not be releasing any of their players for international friendlies during this period.
Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
Gareth Southgate prepares to name England squad ahead of World Cup departure

England manager Gareth Southgate will reveal his World Cup squad on Thursday having taken a final decision on the form and fitness of key players and those that made a late charge to be on the plane to Qatar. All eyes will be on the national team’s social media channels...
Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
Johnnie Jackson admits he hit a new high at Wimbledon with defeat of leaders

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side’s 2-0 victory over league leaders Leyton Orient was his favourite as Dons boss. Ayoub Assal’s fifth goal in his last six matches opened the scoring for Jackson’s side, his 19th-minute effort curling into the back of the net after a deflection.
Unai Emery wants Aston Villa to show same attitude against Manchester United

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has challenged his squad to take the same attitude from the Premier League win over Manchester United into their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Villa delivered a fine display to beat United 3-1 on Sunday and give Emery the perfect start...
Substitute Anass Zaroury at the double as Burnley avoid cup upset

Two late goals from substitute Anass Zaroury broke Crawley’s stubborn resistance and gave Burnley a hard-earned 3-1 win to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round. The third round tie at Turf Moor looked as if it might have to be settled by a shoot-out as the Clarets spurned chance after chance to kill off the League Two side, who had taken the scalps of League One Bristol Rovers and Premier League Fulham to earn the trip to Turf Moor.
Jurgen Klopp hails ‘team player’ Mohamed Salah after double at Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked up the impact of “team player” Mohamed Salah after his brace at Tottenham earned a first Premier League away win of the season following a hard-fought 2-1 victory. Salah struck twice in the first half, firing home after Darwin Nunez’s 11th-minute pass before...
Unai Emery ‘so happy’ with debut Villa win as Erik ten Hag bemoans meek Man Utd

Unai Emery enjoyed a dream start to life in the Aston Villa dugout as irked Erik ten Hag admitted his meek Manchester United side deserved to lose in Birmingham. Recently brought in as Steven Gerrard’s successor, former Arsenal boss Emery masterminded his new club’s first Premier League win against the Red Devils at Villa Park since August 1995.
