Nacogdoches, TX

K-Fox 95.5

New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas

There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
cspdailynews.com

Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville

November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Sulphur Springs Damage Report

Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died

Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
WOODVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
scttx.com

U.S. 96 Near CR 4350 Scene of Major Two-Vehicle Crash

Emergency personnel with multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist those involved i the incident. Center Fire Department personnel utilized Jaws-of-Life to help emergency medical services personnel extricate the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos,...
TENAHA, TX
messenger-news.com

Piney Woods Sanitation Changes Pickup Routes Around Crockett

CROCKETT – At a Crockett City Council meeting held Oct. 17, City Administrator John Angerstein told the members there would be changed to the routes and pickup days for some residential customers in Crockett. Piney Woods Sanitation (PWS) has expanded its operations in Crockett, allowing it to cover more...
CROCKETT, TX
