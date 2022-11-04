Read full article on original website
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
Black bears in East Texas? Possible sighting caught on deer cam in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An animal was caught on a deer cam in Trinity County on Monday morning, and some people think that the animal shown is a baby bear. A photo posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace sparked a conversation with some believing that the animal is a baby black bear, others […]
cspdailynews.com
Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
scttx.com
Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville
November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
City of Lufkin updates animal ordinances in hopes of helping overpopulation problem
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — It’s no secret East Texas has a stray dog problem. The City of Lufkin is tackling the issue hands-on with their updated ordinances now in effect. “It was important to update our code just really to make the laws more clear and concise and also to set the expectation for our […]
Lufkin, Texas Heart Touching Love Story Blossoms After 70 Years
This morning, I came across an email that touched my heart. It is the true-life story of a romance that has blossomed in Lufkin, Texas. An enchanting relationship that has been some 70 years in the making. Back to the 1940s. According to this narrative from Bell PR and Marketing,...
KLTV
Angelina County Judge In Court
The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
KTRE
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Friday's severe weather caused significant damage to one of the main buildings at Athens Steel Building Corp. Jesse Schroeder reports with an update from the scene. High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. Updated: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. They are some of...
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
Holiday Ice Skating is Coming to Lufkin…Yes, This is Real Ice!
If you live in the Pineywoods, and you want to go ice skating on real frozen water, here are some of your options:. During the holiday season, head over to larger cities such as The Woodlands, College Station, or Marshall and take part in their annual ice skating venues. Travel...
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
scttx.com
U.S. 96 Near CR 4350 Scene of Major Two-Vehicle Crash
Emergency personnel with multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist those involved i the incident. Center Fire Department personnel utilized Jaws-of-Life to help emergency medical services personnel extricate the driver and passenger from one of the vehicles involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Dustin Ramos,...
KLTV
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
messenger-news.com
Piney Woods Sanitation Changes Pickup Routes Around Crockett
CROCKETT – At a Crockett City Council meeting held Oct. 17, City Administrator John Angerstein told the members there would be changed to the routes and pickup days for some residential customers in Crockett. Piney Woods Sanitation (PWS) has expanded its operations in Crockett, allowing it to cover more...
Free Pumpkin Party To Go Before Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
There were many events planned for Friday, October 28, 2022 that didn't happen because of the high chance of rain and high winds. It just wouldn't be an enjoyable time to be outside. The inaugural Boo Bash in Downtown Lufkin that was to replace the downtown trick or treat was...
Friday Downpours Could Bring Up to 3 Inches of Rain to East Texas
Almost every county in Deep East Texas is under a burn ban (San Augustine is the only exception). If the current weather forecast holds true, some of those burn bans may be dropped before too long. A slow-moving system is expected to dump some needed precipitation across the Pineywoods throughout...
