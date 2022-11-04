ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods

British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
TheConversationAU

Floods are natural, but human decisions make disasters. We need to reflect on the endless cycles of blame

As the Victorian city of Echuca prepared for flooding this week, the council moved rapidly to build a temporary earthen levee as others sandbagged. This kept some homes dry, likely worsened flooding in others, and prompted blame from many sides. For example, homeowner Nick Dean told 3AW: You can imagine the anger with council who put this levee up and … it’s made it worse because the waters hit it and bounced back (to my home). After storms of rain come storms of blame. In the shock that follows disasters we often focus on those at hand - the emergency services and...
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday

As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Brings Winter Wildfire, Burn Flows to Western US

Winter wildfires and burn flows are a possibility in the Western US as long as the winter weather lasts. Once a wildfire has been put out, the threat remains. Another risk associated with winter storms is the potential for sudden and fatal debris flows in nearby communities due to burn scars left over from the massive summer fires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
France 24

Casualties in Mexico after Storm Roslyn hits Pacific coast, sparks flooding

Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head,...
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Nalgae Brought Heavy Rains to Philippines, Causing Flooding and Evacuations

Tropical Storm Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, brought heavy rains to the Philippines from Thursday night to Friday, according to the weather forecast. A few days before Halloween, the country experienced flooding rainfall that could result in landslides and flooding. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's latest forecast said that heavy rain could be expected in the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries as the storm was tracked to move west this weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Scattered weekend storms possible

(WALA) - We are seeing a scattered thundershower chance that could be an issue on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A storm system in the western U.S. will weaken as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.
BBC

Flooding: Ystradgynlais pub forced to shut by heavy rain

A pub has been forced to close temporarily after it was hit by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. Staff at the Aubrey Arms in Ystradgynlais, Powys, said the floodwater started flowing in on Wednesday evening. A yellow weather warning was in place for Thursday, with more heavy rain and...

