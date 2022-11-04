Read full article on original website
Narcity
2 Atmospheric Rivers Are Coming To BC & The Government Said To Prepare For Possible Floods
British Columbians may be facing a potential flooding risk, as two atmospheric rivers are expected to bring over 100 millimetres of rain this week alone. The B.C. government released a statement on Tuesday, encouraging people to prepare for the upcoming storms this week. "People living in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island and on the North and Central Coast can expect stormy weather between today and Oct. 31," it said.
Floods are natural, but human decisions make disasters. We need to reflect on the endless cycles of blame
As the Victorian city of Echuca prepared for flooding this week, the council moved rapidly to build a temporary earthen levee as others sandbagged. This kept some homes dry, likely worsened flooding in others, and prompted blame from many sides. For example, homeowner Nick Dean told 3AW: You can imagine the anger with council who put this levee up and … it’s made it worse because the waters hit it and bounced back (to my home). After storms of rain come storms of blame. In the shock that follows disasters we often focus on those at hand - the emergency services and...
'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast
Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Experts predict Bay Area will see extremely rare La Niña event this winter
NOAA said La Niña will make an appearance December through February for the third year in a row.
natureworldnews.com
Unsettled Weather with Potential Rain and Snow to Hit the Pacific Northwest and Eastern US
Unsettled weather will hover into the Eastern United States this coming Halloween on Monday, October 31, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather will also be the case for the US Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow will move and persist towards the region. Meanwhile, the...
KOMO News
Pacific storm brings triple threat of flooding rain, damaging winds, heavy mountain snow
Wednesday night was the coldest in western Washington since last spring. But now the clouds are quickly increasing as a powerful Pacific storm looks to bring the triple threat of flooding rain, damaging wind and heavy mountain snow. Rain arrives along the coastal beaches after lunch on Thursday, filling in...
natureworldnews.com
More Severe Weather Warnings Have Been Issued for Australia’s East Coast, as Flood Cleanup Efforts Begin
Wild weather is expected to return to Australia's east coast and along the Great Australian Bight, just as flood-ravaged communities begin to clean up. Severe winds and thunderstorms are expected to hit Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia as early as Sunday afternoon. More severe weather warnings have...
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Central US, Might Soak Until Tuesday
As a rather abrupt change from the record cold earlier this week, soaking rain and severe thunderstorms are anticipated this weekend in some of the Central US's drought-stricken regions. In some of the same central and northern Plains regions that have recently experienced record-breaking low temperatures for mid-October in the...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Brings Winter Wildfire, Burn Flows to Western US
Winter wildfires and burn flows are a possibility in the Western US as long as the winter weather lasts. Once a wildfire has been put out, the threat remains. Another risk associated with winter storms is the potential for sudden and fatal debris flows in nearby communities due to burn scars left over from the massive summer fires.
France 24
Casualties in Mexico after Storm Roslyn hits Pacific coast, sparks flooding
Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head,...
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann predicts further rain and thunder storms for the weekend
Met Eireann has issued an update for the weekend weather forecast, and if you were planning on spending much if the weekend out doors, make sure you have a good jacket to hand. The wet and blustery conditions the nation has been experiencing this week are set to continue, with...
Significant weekend storm brings heavy snow, rain, and wind to much of the US
A major storm system is bringing a number of weather hazards to the western US this weekend before tracking into the central and eastern US next week. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Nalgae Brought Heavy Rains to Philippines, Causing Flooding and Evacuations
Tropical Storm Nalgae, locally known as Paeng, brought heavy rains to the Philippines from Thursday night to Friday, according to the weather forecast. A few days before Halloween, the country experienced flooding rainfall that could result in landslides and flooding. Meanwhile, AccuWeather's latest forecast said that heavy rain could be expected in the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries as the storm was tracked to move west this weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10
Scattered weekend storms possible
(WALA) - We are seeing a scattered thundershower chance that could be an issue on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A storm system in the western U.S. will weaken as it heads towards our region. The trailing edge of this boundary could bring a few showers to the area for the weekend.
BBC
Flooding: Ystradgynlais pub forced to shut by heavy rain
A pub has been forced to close temporarily after it was hit by flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. Staff at the Aubrey Arms in Ystradgynlais, Powys, said the floodwater started flowing in on Wednesday evening. A yellow weather warning was in place for Thursday, with more heavy rain and...
natureworldnews.com
As Hurricane Julia Passed From the Atlantic, 25 People Are Dead With Devastating Flash Floods in Australia
Throughout last week, a storm - Tropical Storm Julia, to be exact - was brewing. Julia began as a tropical depression and grew stronger as it moved from the north Atlantic to the Caribbean Sea. By Saturday evening, the National Hurricane Centre in the United States had declared Julia a...
natureworldnews.com
Major Flooding Continues to Threat New South Wales and Victoria Due to Persistent Heavy Rain
Floodwaters remain a problem in some parts of inland New South Wales and Victoria following the recent yet persistent heavy rain that swept the country in recent days. Australian weather authorities stated major flooding threat could lead to the overflow of bodies of water like rivers in the two Australian states.
