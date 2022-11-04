Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
Val’s Home Bakery to open second location in Springboro
“I always envisioned this type of space to go with the vibe of Val’s,” said owner Paige Woodie. A Kettering bakery that opened at the end of April plans to debut a second location in Springboro. Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s Home Bakery, said she is hoping to...
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.
Fox 19
Flames engulf Ross Township home
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A house was engulfed with flames in Butler County Tuesday evening with multiple fire crews from various townships. Firefighters were dispatched for a report of a large house fire around 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Red Wing Court in Ross Township. While no...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman claims hypodermic needle found in food bag from Chillicothe restaurant
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local woman says she found a hypodermic needle in the bottom of her food bag after visiting a local fast-food establishment in Chillicothe. Reports say it happened Saturday evening. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, officers were contacted by the woman who stated she had...
wnewsj.com
Holiday-themed tea at History Center
WILMINGTON — Join the Clinton County Historical Society for another lively afternoon tea at historic Rombach Place — filled with Christmas cheer and merrymaking — 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December. Bite-sized foods, some holiday-themed, and a variety of teas will be served over the course of a two-hour...
wnewsj.com
Veterans honored at annual concert
The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus — comprised of men from Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties — gave their annual Veteran’s Day program in honor of all military and first responders at the Wilmington Church of Christ. A crowd of over 300 people came to honor those...
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
wnewsj.com
City suspends recycling through Friday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Tuesday that there will be no curbside pickup for recyclables effective immediately through Friday, November 11. The temporary disruption in service is due to equipment maintenance. Curbside recycling is expected to resume its regular schedule on Monday, November 14. All other trash...
Times Gazette
Two die in U.S. Route 68 crash
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — Two people died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 68 last Wednesday. The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 p.m. on U.S. 68 south of Center Road and north of Orchard Road.
Times Gazette
Meeting of land bank provides update on SR 73 barn
The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Friday to discuss a barn on S.R. 73 previously put on hold for demolition due to asbestos. Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said the land bank bid the barn with a Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant,...
New Italian restaurant coming to Dayton Arcade
DAYTON — For lovers of pizza, pasta and wine a new restaurant coming to the Arcade in Dayton may pique your interest. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 West Fourth Street in the Arcade’s commercial and Fourth Street buildings. It will feature authentic Italian food including brick...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 9:57 p.m. on October 30, a 46-year-old female reported being...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
wnewsj.com
WHS has a ‘Clue’ — and you’re invited
WILMINGTON — Theatre at Wilmington High School is set to present “Clue: On Stage” — and tickets are now on sale. Production dates are Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m. All seats are $10. Tickets...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Interstate ramp restrictions take effect this week in Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect ramp restrictions along Interstate 275 in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, various ramp closures will take effect this week...
Comments / 0