Morgantown, WV

WOWK

Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week. TV channel: FS1. Stream: FOX Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WVU injury update: Mathis to return to action, Woods “questionable”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown gave the latest injury update on his team Tuesday afternoon. The Mountaineers are expecting to see the return of their starting running back. However, multiple other contributors on both sides of the football are still dealing with injuries. Starting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia out to end skid, saddle Sooners with fifth loss

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and West Virginia coach Neal Brown are trying to keep their teams in a positive mindset entering Saturday’s game between the Sooners and the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va. The Sooners enter the matchup following a 38-35 loss to Baylor that was Oklahoma’s fourth loss in...
NORMAN, OK
WOWK

Six-day window used for final WVU football home game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Caldeira’s goal sends WVU to SBC semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at the Bell Soccer Complex. Freshman forward Marcus Caldeira scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to send the fourth-seeded Mountaineers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
MORGANTOWN, WV

