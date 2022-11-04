You may have heard of chipped beef, and you may have heard of chopped ham. But have you ever heard of chipped chopped ham? Sometimes it seems like there are more varieties of ham products out there than there are trees in the forest. There's country ham and spiral ham; there's Taylor Ham pork roll and Spam; and who could forget about scrapple? But surprisingly enough, scrapple isn't the only pork scrap product to come out of Pennsylvania (via S. Clyde Weaver). Scrapple is a Pennsylvania Dutch specialty, but Pittsburgh is the home of ham barbecue, which is made with chipped chopped ham (via Good Food Pittsburgh).

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO