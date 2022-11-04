Read full article on original website
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
The gas station owner who sold the $2 billion Powerball ticket got a $1 million bonus, and he plans to share it with his 11 grandkids
Joseph Chahayed, 75, received the $1 million check from lottery officials on Tuesday morning outside his store, Joe's Service Center.
When Making Fried Chicken, Size Matters
The world sure does love its fried chicken. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans consumed an average of 65.2 pounds of chicken per capita in 2018. While you might think this is a lot, it's nothing compared to the citizens of Australia. Believe it or not, the average person in Australia consumes a whopping average of 205 pounds of chicken every year, making it the number one country in the world for fried chicken consumption (via El Pollo Norteño).
McDonald's Is Charging For Dipping Sauces In The UK - Is The US Next?
McDonald's is known for a lot of things, but giving drive-thru customers ketchup packets with every order of fries isn't one of them. Some employees won't even ask if you want ketchup. Others will, but might not put them in the bag. To make matters worse, a McDonald's in the United Kingdom now charges for its condiments, according to one TikToker's video.
Do Japan's Sake Kit Kats Contain Any Alcohol?
There are plenty of well-known entries among America's most popular food and snack brands, according to YouGovAmerica. Leading the pack are the likes of Hershey's, M&M's, and Reese's, but further down the pecking order (trailing in 14th place) is Kit Kat — behind Oreo, Lay's, and even Heinz Ketchup. (Perhaps more people than we care to imagine enjoy tucking into a packet of tomato sauce.)
Twitter Followed One Man's 40 Day Rotisserie Chicken Journey
Self-imposed food challenges aren't as unusual as one might expect. As a matter of fact, one such event was filmed and released as a documentary called "Super Size Me" in 2004. For those unfamiliar with the film, it follows Morgan Spurlock as he consumes food solely from the McDonald's menu three times a day. He wasn't fulfilling a bet or being challenged from an outside source; he conducted the experiment by his own accord to learn the effects of fast food on the body. Spoiler alert: They weren't positive. (Neither was the heavy drinking Spurlock was reportedly also doing at the time.)
Millions Americans will getting heating help from $4.5billion pot – see if you match specific criteria
HEATING costs are set to spike this winter but the White House has announced its plan to help millions of Americans. The Biden-Harris Administration will help cut energy costs for Americans and provide relief from a $4.5billion pot. It comes as the National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts that heating...
Subway Is Tripling Down On '100%' Real Tuna Claims
Subway keeps running into legal troubles and customer pushback, and the fast food chain is busy defending its brand and ingredients. The company still has the tuna drama hanging over its head, but it's not the first time Subway has been taken to court over its advertising claims. In 2020,...
TikTok Is 100% On Board For Burger King Crown-Shaped Nuggets
Burger King is revamping its brand, having recently replaced its historic "Have It Your Way" messaging with a new tagline reading "You Rule." The new, '70s- jingle-inspired slogan, according to a company press release, is based on the idea that Burger King guests are "royalty." "Have It Your Way" was...
What Even Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
You may have heard of chipped beef, and you may have heard of chopped ham. But have you ever heard of chipped chopped ham? Sometimes it seems like there are more varieties of ham products out there than there are trees in the forest. There's country ham and spiral ham; there's Taylor Ham pork roll and Spam; and who could forget about scrapple? But surprisingly enough, scrapple isn't the only pork scrap product to come out of Pennsylvania (via S. Clyde Weaver). Scrapple is a Pennsylvania Dutch specialty, but Pittsburgh is the home of ham barbecue, which is made with chipped chopped ham (via Good Food Pittsburgh).
Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023
In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
