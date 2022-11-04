ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mainebiz.biz

NH group scoops up five self-storage facilities in off-market deals

Five self-storage facilities totaling 78,000 square feet were scooped up by a New Hampshire buyer for a total cost of $6,332,500 in off-market deals. Involved were three sellers and one buyer. Henry & Jean Travers sold Skowhegan Self Storage to Skowhegan Self Storage LLC by for $800,000. The business is...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Q97.9

Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery

If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
BATH, ME
94.9 HOM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Land Trust buys former Maine Boy Scouts camp

SABATTUS, Maine — The Androscoggin Land Trust has finalized its purchase of the former Camp Gustin Boy Scouts camp in Sabattus. The Trust announced the sale Monday but said it was completed in September. The 95-acre property along Loon Pond and Curtis Bog will be known as Camp Gustin Conservation Area.
SABATTUS, ME
94.3 WCYY

Town of Windham May Have to Get Rid of Blue Trash Bags

Some changes could come to the way the Town of Windham collects trash which may, in turn, change the way Windham residents bag it. According to the Windam Eagle, Windham's waste removal contract with Casella Waste is up for renewal in June of 2023. Casella is looking to change the way it collects trash by using trucks that automatically dump trash into them with a lift system shown in this Facebook post from Casella Waste Systems.
WINDHAM, ME
103.7 WCYY

Go Night Tubing Under the Lights in Windham, Maine, for Some Ultimate Winter Fun

Even if you're not ready for winter in Maine yet, you know it's coming. When it arrives, there's going to be piles of snow and you'll have a couple choices: hibernate indoors with your favorite streaming apps, or embrace the white stuff and try something new during the coldest months of the year. One activity that more people are embracing every winter is night tubing, and one of the best places to do it in New England is in Windham, Maine.
WINDHAM, ME
B98.5

Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?

Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
AUGUSTA, ME
94.3 WCYY

Driving in Brunswick, Maine? There’s a New Traffic Pattern to Know About

Keep your eyes open for new stop signs at an intersection in Brunswick so you don't accidentally run through them. When you are used to driving through an intersection for years and suddenly something about it changes, you're probably taken by surprise. Our minds tend to wander as we drive thinking about all sorts of different things. Every driven and suddenly realize you're at a point on your route and wonder how you got there so fast? That's usually when our minds are wandering and things like traffic pattern changes go unnoticed.
BRUNSWICK, ME
foxbangor.com

Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Annual Pumpkin Chuckin' event makes a smashing return at Andy's Agway

DAYTON, Maine — Customers can come launch pumpkins atAndy's Agway today starting at 1 p.m. The annual event is back and better than ever with an air cannon and two catapults. This year the business is asking for non-perishable donations for No Bowl Empty Pet Food Shelter and non-perishables...
DAYTON, ME

