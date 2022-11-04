Read full article on original website
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
ngxchange.org
Local election results
3,169 New Gloucester voters have weighed in on the Charter, and races for Governor, State Senate and House, and US Congressional District 1. Here are the numbers. We’ll post final results for State House and Senate districts tomorrow.
WMTW
Democrat Janet Mills makes her closing argument for second term
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills made her campaign’s closing argument Monday night in Lewiston, a city she lived in for 15 years, the hometown of her Republican challenger, Paul LePage, and a bellwether in Maine elections. Before she became Maine’s first woman governor, after winning...
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
WMTW
Land Trust buys former Maine Boy Scouts camp
SABATTUS, Maine — The Androscoggin Land Trust has finalized its purchase of the former Camp Gustin Boy Scouts camp in Sabattus. The Trust announced the sale Monday but said it was completed in September. The 95-acre property along Loon Pond and Curtis Bog will be known as Camp Gustin Conservation Area.
themainewire.com
Maine Socialists Win Rent Control in Portland, Lose Minimum Wage Hike and Airbnb Regs
The Maine Democratic Socialists of America viewed Portland as a proving ground for progressive city reforms, but even the overwhelmingly Democrat city rejected most of the socialist proposals. City voters rejected an $18 per hour minimum wage increase that also eliminated the tip credit for restaurant workers. And the city...
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
mainebiz.biz
NH group scoops up five self-storage facilities in off-market deals
Five self-storage facilities totaling 78,000 square feet were scooped up by a New Hampshire buyer for a total cost of $6,332,500 in off-market deals. Involved were three sellers and one buyer. Henry & Jean Travers sold Skowhegan Self Storage to Skowhegan Self Storage LLC by for $800,000. The business is...
Community resources available after death of Lisbon teen
LISBON, Maine — Police responded to the death of a Lisbon teen on Monday afternoon. At approximately 5:32 p.m., Lisbon police, fire, and emergency services arrived to the area of Canal Street in Lisbon Falls for the death of a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the Lisbon Police Department.
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
foxbangor.com
Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta
AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
NECN
Missing Maine Man Found Safe
Police say a 23-year-old man who had reported missing in Gorham, Maine, has now been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Murray on Sunday, saying he had last been known to be at his Finn Parker Road home in Gorham around 12:50 p.m. But state police reported around 10:30 p.m. that he had been safely located.
wabi.tv
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
WMTW
Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
Refrigerator and Dishwasher Dumped Disrespectfully in Bath, Maine Cemetery
If you're going to get rid of an old refrigerator and dishwasher, there's a right way and a wrong way to do it. This was definitely the wrong way. I get it. Things get old and need to be replaced. But there's also a proper way to dispose of them rather than leave them sitting in a cemetery where people have laid their loved ones to rest, just so you can avoid the disposal fees.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
