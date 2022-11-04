Read full article on original website
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
UPDATE 10:26 pm: A disappointing night for Republicans across the state of Maine. State Senate and House races will be some of the last ones called this evening, and those races will determine the next two years of Maine politics. Mills enters a second term with a commanding victory of LePage, but if Republicans came manage to win a majority in the House, Mills could face for the first time a legislature that isn’t eager to do her bidding. A Republican House could also upend the elections for constitutional officers.
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills made her campaign’s closing argument Monday night in Lewiston, a city she lived in for 15 years, the hometown of her Republican challenger, Paul LePage, and a bellwether in Maine elections. Before she became Maine’s first woman governor, after winning...
After more than three decades of working in municipal government, Bangor city clerk Lisa Goodwin is confident that Maine’s election system is safe. But with national tensions rising ahead of a potentially pivotal Election Day, she does not want to take chances. That was why Goodwin volunteered Bangor as...
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
There's only one day left before two of Maine’s political titans find out who voters will choose as the state’s next governor. Competing against independent candidate Sam Hunkler are the state’s former governor, Paul LePage, a Republican, and the state’s current governor, Janet Mills, a Democrat.
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democrats look to hold on to a key swing district in Maine as two-term incumbent Rep. Jared Golden faces a challenge from a former congressman. Golden, a moderate Democrat who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, seeks to again defeat Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018 until losing to Golden. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains a strong base of support.
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – Former Republican Governor Paul LePage was in Scarborough Monday night to rally his supporters. It was LePage’s last chance before Election Day to speak directly to Maine voters. Members of his campaign say the past few weeks of campaigning were energizing, as they’ve made their...
For the third straight federal election cycle, Maine voters will utilize ranked-choice voting to determine their elected representatives to Congress if a candidate fails to reach the 50% vote threshold in the initial round of vote counting. The method will be used in races for Maine's 1st and 2nd congressional...
Maine's reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007, there's been one central...
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
