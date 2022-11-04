Read full article on original website
Maine Wire Election Center: Mills Wins, Poliquin Headed to Runoff
UPDATE 10:26 pm: A disappointing night for Republicans across the state of Maine. State Senate and House races will be some of the last ones called this evening, and those races will determine the next two years of Maine politics. Mills enters a second term with a commanding victory of LePage, but if Republicans came manage to win a majority in the House, Mills could face for the first time a legislature that isn’t eager to do her bidding. A Republican House could also upend the elections for constitutional officers.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
Democrat Janet Mills makes her closing argument for second term
LEWISTON, Maine — Incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills made her campaign’s closing argument Monday night in Lewiston, a city she lived in for 15 years, the hometown of her Republican challenger, Paul LePage, and a bellwether in Maine elections. Before she became Maine’s first woman governor, after winning...
Maine Gubernatorial Race Results: November 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage
Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
$25 million Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan program to offer paid work experiences to Maine students
Career Exploration program to connect 6,000 young people with paid opportunities at Maine employers to strengthen Maine’s workforce. The Maine Career Exploration program is a new $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state.
From Lobster Rolls To Blueberry Pie — 12 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Coastal Maine
“Lobster, lighthouses, leaves” was a recurring theme as we drove from one quaint seaside town to the next in mid-October. Maine had always been a distant memory as my Connecticut sailor parents brought me to this premier summer destination around the age of six. To my parents’ surprise, one steamed lobster was not enough. Maine is where my love affair with the briny bottom feeders began and where I came to rediscover the place where I first fell in love with food.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Oct. 24–Nov. 6
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the final week of October and the first week of November. Some items may be minimally edited. Driver issued summons for criminal speed in Hodgdon. On November 5th, Corporal Quint...
How ranked-choice voting will work in Maine’s Tuesday election
While a holiday will interrupt the process, a ranked-choice voting count in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is expected to take just over a week to finish if no candidate emerges with a majority of first-place votes in Tuesday’s election. The race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, Republican...
Maine's election integrity to be tested again on Election Day
Maine's reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007, there's been one central...
10 things to know about Maine's hotly contested 2nd Congressional District race
Nov. 7, 2022 — Maine's 2nd Congressional District is in the national spotlight as one of a few dozen U.S. House seats considered truly competitive and is rated a toss-up in 2022. Here are 10 key points about the candidates that were previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
Over 50% Of People Don’t Know The Longest Rivers In Maine
The State of Maine is filled with natural wonders. Within the state's 35,000 square miles we have thick forests, rolling fields, rocky mountains, and rugged coastline. We even have a desert!. And, yes, we have dozens of rivers snaking their way through the state. The Longest Rivers In Maine. Just...
9 of Maine’s Dirtiest Jobs That Somebody Does
You have probably seen the photos and videos that went viral after a Kentucky miner didn't want to be late to his 3 year old son's first University of Kentucky basketball game, so he went straight to the game from work without showering. So cool that it was more important...
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
