Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame

Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
CLEMSON, SC
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11

LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
ALABAMA STATE
Scouting Mike Williams and his fit at LSU

Bishop Walsh School and Team Thrill four-star guard Mike Williams just announced his commitment to LSU live on the 247Sports Channel. Williams chose LSU over a group of finalists that also included Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. He had visited all six campuses this fall, with LSU getting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Four-star combo guard Mike Williams picks LSU

Mike Williams, the No. 96 overall prospect in the class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-3, 175 pound four-star from Baltimore (Md.) chose LSU over Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. “I chose LSU because of the fit, plan, and relationships I have with not only the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Report Card: Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33

Mississippi State was supposed to win and did, beating Auburn to remain unbeaten on Scott Field this season, even the SEC record, and oh by the way clinch bowl eligibility. But it was a far closer call than anyone envisioned, particularly coming off an open date’s refresh and against a coach-less opponent.
STARKVILLE, MS
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media

Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Noles247 Staff Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami

Florida State (5-3) travels to the 305 to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles got back on track with a blowout win against Georgia Tech this past week. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the 'Canes to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Miami's on-field product vs. recruiting efforts is reaching uncharted waters

Miami is treading uncharted waters from a recruiting standpoint. Sure, some programs that have struggled, especially early in coaching tenures, have signed strong recruiting classes. After going 7-6 in his first year at Alabama, Nick Saban inked a top recruiting class that featured future NFL in Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Mark Barron, D’onta Hightower, and Mark Barron amongst others.
GEORGIA STATE
