Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
FSU throttles Miami football, Mario Cristobal grilled by media in aftermath of 45-3 blowout
The Seminoles showed balanced offensively throughout while Miami never got anything going, registering 62 passing yards with two interceptions. The run game totaled 126 yards on 33 carries for the Hurricanes, who played behind the chains and faced an insurmountable hole by halftime. "It was obviously a poor performance by...
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame
Following Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night, head coach Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "First of all, congratulations to Notre Dame. They were outstanding. Just absolutely dominated us in every facet of football. Starting with coaching... blocking, tackling, you name it— dominated. Congratulations to coach (Marcus) Freeman and his staff. Always tell our team you get what you earn, and we earned this tonight for sure. Momentum is tough in a game like this and we lost momentum right out of the gate with the blocked punt touchdown. Very simple, flat-out just didn't do our job. Never got the momentum back. Pick-6 and another bad interception that led to another touchdown. Huge momentum plays.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 11
LSU took out Alabama in overtime on a two-point conversion to shake up the College Football Playoff race while Georgia cruised in arguably its biggest home game in program history, knocking off top-ranked Tennessee to highlight Saturday's top 25 action. Along with Clemson's loss at Notre Dame, there is definite movement coming in Sunday's Week 11 AP rankings and the subsequent playoff poll this week and our latest projections reflect how we think analysts will vote.
Scouting Mike Williams and his fit at LSU
Bishop Walsh School and Team Thrill four-star guard Mike Williams just announced his commitment to LSU live on the 247Sports Channel. Williams chose LSU over a group of finalists that also included Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. He had visited all six campuses this fall, with LSU getting...
LSU football adds defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter to 2023 recruiting class
The purple and gold keep growing by the hour as the 2023 defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday night. LSU officially flipped the formally committed lineman from University of Louisiana Lafayette. The St. Amant lineman is the 25th commitment and third defensive lineman of the class.
247Sports
College football rankings: Oregon enters Kirk Herbstreit's top four, Georgia No. 1
Week 10 was a wild one in college football, and it shows in Kirk Herbstreit's ranking of the top-six teams in the sport. Georgia made a statement Saturday, defeating Tennessee 27-13. It was a victory that put the Bulldogs in the driver's seat of the SEC East Division. "Just the...
2023 cornerback Nireek Sharpe recaps Mississippi State official visit
2023 cornerback prospect Nireek Sharpe got his first look at Mississippi State's program this weekend and left Starkville with a solid first impression of the Bulldogs.
247Sports
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
Four-star combo guard Mike Williams picks LSU
Mike Williams, the No. 96 overall prospect in the class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-3, 175 pound four-star from Baltimore (Md.) chose LSU over Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse, VCU, and Wake Forest. “I chose LSU because of the fit, plan, and relationships I have with not only the...
Foes to Know: Georgia Tech enters this week's game with momentum
The Miami Hurricanes will look to bounce back from a rough loss to Florida State with a road trip to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Miami (4-5, 2-3) is coming off a 45-3 loss to FSU as the Hurricanes look to try and scrap their way to the six wins to become bowl eligible.
Report Card: Mississippi State 39, Auburn 33
Mississippi State was supposed to win and did, beating Auburn to remain unbeaten on Scott Field this season, even the SEC record, and oh by the way clinch bowl eligibility. But it was a far closer call than anyone envisioned, particularly coming off an open date’s refresh and against a coach-less opponent.
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media
Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
Top247 TE Walker Lyons talks fifth and final official visit to Georgia
Folsom (Calif.) tight end Walker Lyons took in an official visit to Georgia over the weekend, the fifth official visit for the Stanford pledge...
Noles247 Staff Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami
Florida State (5-3) travels to the 305 to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles got back on track with a blowout win against Georgia Tech this past week. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the 'Canes to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
National top-60 prospect Rakease Passmore was very impressed by Indiana on his official visit
National top-60 basketball prospect Rakease Passmore had a very good official visit to Indiana this weekend. He breaks down what stood out to him, why he likes IU coach Mike Woodson and where IU stands with him.
LSU gets the post Alabama win momentum on the right foot with commitment from 2024 OL Khayree Lee
The last time 2024 offensive lineman Khayree Lee visited LSU for the Ole Miss game he headed back to his home in Marrero later that evening with an offer in hand. The John Ehret product made a return trip for the Alabama game this weekend and left a member of the Tiger family.
Miami's on-field product vs. recruiting efforts is reaching uncharted waters
Miami is treading uncharted waters from a recruiting standpoint. Sure, some programs that have struggled, especially early in coaching tenures, have signed strong recruiting classes. After going 7-6 in his first year at Alabama, Nick Saban inked a top recruiting class that featured future NFL in Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Mark Barron, D’onta Hightower, and Mark Barron amongst others.
Five-star forward Carter Bryant making official visit to Louisville
Newport Coast, Calif., Sage Hill High School five-star prospect Carter Bryant was supposed to visit Louisville for the Louisville Live event a few weeks back. Bryant was unable to make that visit but rescheduled the trip and is on campus this weekend at U of L. The Class of 2024...
2024 DL Deyvid Palepale impressed by environment, coaches on Louisville viist
2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale was among the large group of recruits that took in Louisville's 34-10 win over James Madison on Saturday night. The 6-foot-3,
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0