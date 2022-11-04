ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly

Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines

Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
TEXAS STATE
gcaptain.com

Booming Guyana Sets Offshore Oil Auction Under Revamped Fiscal Terms

(Reuters) – Guyana, one of the world’s hottest oil drilling zones, will offer 14 offshore exploration blocks under terms that “significantly” increase its share of oil revenue, the South American nation’s vice president said on Thursday. Officials this week approved an oil lease auction with...
gcaptain.com

G7 Agree to Fixed Price Cap on Russian Oil By Sea -Sources

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been...
WASHINGTON STATE
marinelink.com

Maersk to Produce E-methanol in Spain for Its Cargo Ship Fleet

Shipping giant Maersk plans to produce up to two million tonnes of e-methanol a year in Spain by 2030 to supply its fleet of cargo ships and reduce its carbon footprint, the Spanish government said on Thursday. The project will require an investment of about 10 billion euros ($9.75 billion),...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates

Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
gcaptain.com

