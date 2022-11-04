Read full article on original website
'Demonization of fossil fuels' fueling 'code red' diesel stockpile levels in cold-winter states: Supplier
Mike Taylor, a U.S. energy supplier executive in Monticello, New York, joined Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News to discuss the impending diesel fuel shortage.
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Biden admin distributing $4.5 billion to help with home heating costs: Here’s how to apply for assistance
Billions of dollars in federal aid is being made available to help Americans with their heating bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Washington Examiner
The Biden administration’s electric vehicle gambit is illegal and costly
Congress has repeatedly rejected radical climate change policies that would increase the price of energy. Now, President Joe Biden is circumventing the legislative branch by moving to force people into using electric vehicles . This plan would impose the costliest regulatory burden ever inflicted on the public. The vast majority...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
Eyewitness News
Natural gas shortage could lead to power outages during coldest months
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut and other New England states could be in trouble this winter when it comes to natural gas. Joe Nolan, the CEO of Eversource, said a shortage of natural gas poses a serious health and safety threat. Nolan sent a letter to President Joe Biden in...
VP Harris Announces ‘Unprecedented’ $1B Toward Electric School Buses Amid Diesel Shortage
One thing electric vehicle owners never complain about is the high price of gasoline or diesel. This partly explains why the Biden administration has prioritized putting more EVs on the road,...
ccjdigital.com
Cab shake disappears, emissions drop and fuel economy goes up with Jacobs latest technologies
Bob LeBlanc, Jacobs Vehicle Systems test development truck driver and warranty manager, sat in the driver’s seat of a 2018 International LT625 6x4 as he shut down the truck. What came next is typical of heavy-duty trucks around the globe: shaking and rattling inside the cab as the diesel engine comes to a dramatic stop.
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
John Kerry will fly commercial to UN climate conference following backlash for private jet carbon emissions
The Department of State confirmed to Fox News Digital that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to next week's climate summit via commercial airline.
rigzone.com
Texas Natural Gas Drops as Output Swamps Pipelines
Natural gas prices in the Permian Basin of West Texas are plunging toward zero as booming production overwhelms pipeline networks, creating a regional glut of the fuel. Gas in an area of the vast Permian known as Waha traded for as little as 20 cents to 70 cents per million British thermal units on Monday, traders said. That compares with the US benchmark futures contract that’s trading around $5.20 and European prices close to $28.
gcaptain.com
Booming Guyana Sets Offshore Oil Auction Under Revamped Fiscal Terms
(Reuters) – Guyana, one of the world’s hottest oil drilling zones, will offer 14 offshore exploration blocks under terms that “significantly” increase its share of oil revenue, the South American nation’s vice president said on Thursday. Officials this week approved an oil lease auction with...
gcaptain.com
G7 Agree to Fixed Price Cap on Russian Oil By Sea -Sources
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been...
Fuel company issues diesel shortage warning, says conditions 'rapidly devolving'
Energy consulting company Mansfield is sounding the alarm on what it claims is a developing diesel fuel shortage in the Southeastern region of the United States.
Skyrocketing heating oil prices will leave some choosing between food, fuel and heat, Maine resident warns
Maine resident Sherri Bukovskey voiced her concerns over the looming winter months as Americans weigh their options between fuel, food and medications.
marinelink.com
Maersk to Produce E-methanol in Spain for Its Cargo Ship Fleet
Shipping giant Maersk plans to produce up to two million tonnes of e-methanol a year in Spain by 2030 to supply its fleet of cargo ships and reduce its carbon footprint, the Spanish government said on Thursday. The project will require an investment of about 10 billion euros ($9.75 billion),...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
gcaptain.com
Maersk to Explore Large-Scale Green Methanol Fuel Production with Spain
MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Maersk plans to produce up to two million tonnes of e-methanol a year in Spain by 2030 to supply its fleet of cargo ships and reduce its carbon footprint, the shipping giant and the Spanish government said on Thursday. The project will require an...
