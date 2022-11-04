ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
TheDailyBeast

Pakistan’s Ex-Premier Imran Khan Accuses Current Prime Minister of Assassination Plot

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has accused three government officials of being involved in the assassination attempt against him on Thursday, a spokesperson for his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a video message.The accusations singled out current Pakistani Priime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal Naseer. PTI spokesperson Asad Umar called for the immediate removal of the officials from their posts in his statement, but offered no evidence behind the claims that they were somehow involved in the incident.The attack on Khan, which took place at a political rally in Lahore Thursday...
The Independent

Imran Khan waves to supporters after being shot in the leg in ‘assassination attempt’

Imran Khan was seen waving at his supporters after he was shot in an apparent assassination attempt during a protest march. The former Pakistani prime minister was filmed greeting the crowds after he was wounded in the foot by a gunman who opened fire.In a bid to call for an early election, Mr Khan had been travelling in convoy to Islamabad to challenge incumbent Shahbaz Sharif. Party official Asad Umar said the former leader was not seriously hurt in the shooting in Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerPakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’Moment gunfire breaks out in alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
AFP

Imran Khan claims Pakistan PM Sharif had role in plot to kill him

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday accused his successor of involvement in a plot to kill him as he recovered in hospital from gunshot wounds following an assassination attempt. Khan said he would resume his so-called "long march" on the capital when he had recovered from his wounds.
The Associated Press

Soldier shoots dead 1 comrade, 3 police in southern Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers, (780 miles) southeast of...
The Independent

Ex-PM Khan says march on Pakistani capital to resume Tuesday

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said Sunday that a protest march toward the capital suspended after he was wounded by a gunshot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday.Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he was admitted Thursday after he received bullet wounds in his right leg.Khan repeated his demand for an investigation into the shooting and the resignation of three powerful personalities in the government and the military whom he alleges were involved in staging the attack on him.Khan's march on the...
Daily Mail

England fast bowler Mark Wood 'worried' about going back to Pakistan for Test series after assassination attempt on former prime minister and ex-cricketer Imran Khan

Mark Wood has admitted he is 'worried' about going back to Pakistan for England's Test series next month because of the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. England's fastest bowler is concerned about possible unrest in Pakistan after the former Pakistan captain and prime minister was shot in the leg at a political rally in the town of Gujranwala, two and a half hours from Lahore.
The Independent

Zahedan violence: Iran regime forces shoot dead worshippers after prayers as protests widen

Iranian regime forces attacked protesters with live fire after Friday prayers in the city of Zahedan, killing at least seven people and perpetrating the second-mass casualty event in the ethnic Baluch stronghold in less than a month.Gunfire erupted and smoke rose from the desert city of some 500,000 which lies on the Pakistan border. Video footage showed scenes of panic, with blood splattered on tiled floors.Witnesses in videos said regime gunmen opened fire directly on unarmed protesters emerging from Friday prayers.“They are hitting the people with the bullets of war,” said a man in one video as another held...
InsideHook

Meet the Daring Father-Daughter Motorcycle Duo Who Are Defying Stereotypes About Pakistan

Ghar ki murgi daal barabar. My conversation with bikers Ghazal Farooqi and her father Qazi Farooqi starts with a popular Pakistani saying that essentially translates to “not valuing what is in one’s own home,” which Qazi cites as the reason for the relative lack of domestic tourism in the country. While most Pakistanis with discretionary income opt to holiday in the likes of Dubai and London, the father-daughter duo frequently escape the noisy southern city of Karachi for the serenity of the north. But more on that later.
The Independent

UN: 3 dead, 28 missing after migrant raft sinks off of Yemen

A raft carrying African migrants seeking a better life in the Gulf Arab states sank in waters off of Yemen late last month, leaving three dead and 28 others declared missing, the U.N. said Monday.The U.N.'s migration agency said in a statement the overcrowded vessel carrying around 30 East African migrants departed eastern Djibouti for Yemen’s west coast on Oct. 30. Witnesses who spoke with the International Organization for Migration said the small raft was soon overpowered by “high tides and rocky waters” and quickly sank. Three bodies were recovered, it said.So far this year around 54,000 migrants have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy