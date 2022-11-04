Imran Khan was seen waving at his supporters after he was shot in an apparent assassination attempt during a protest march. The former Pakistani prime minister was filmed greeting the crowds after he was wounded in the foot by a gunman who opened fire.In a bid to call for an early election, Mr Khan had been travelling in convoy to Islamabad to challenge incumbent Shahbaz Sharif. Party official Asad Umar said the former leader was not seriously hurt in the shooting in Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Imran Khan: Ambulances at scene after attempted assassination of Pakistan’s former prime ministerPakistan senator speaks from hospital following former PM’s ‘assassination attempt’Moment gunfire breaks out in alleged assassination attempt on Imran Khan

4 DAYS AGO