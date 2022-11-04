Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in U.S. elections, says he will keep doing it
“We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way.”
Florida pushes back against DOJ election monitors inside polling sites
State election officials, led by Secretary of State Cord Byrd, stated in its letter that Florida is dispatching “its own” staffers to watch over the elections.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons. The...
Musk’s partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question
The direct endorsement of one party over another raises questions about Twitter’s ability to remain neutral under the rule of the world's richest man.
Oprah Winfrey’s support of Fetterman highlighted in new ad from Democratic super PAC
(The Hill) – A Democratic super PAC has launched a new ad showcasing Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate race over Republican Mehmet Oz, who appeared often on her hit daytime show. The ad, from the Senate Majority PAC,...
U.S. Senate: Duckworth seeks second term against Salvi
In the U.S. Senate contest in Illinois, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth seeks a second 6-year term against Kathy Salvi, a personal injury attorney who wants the post in part to crack Democrats’ control of Illinois government. Duckworth is an Iraq War veteran who lost both of her legs in 2004, when her the Blackhawk helicopter […]
Russia-Ukraine war live: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0