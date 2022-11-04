ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers addresses shocking retirement claims

It’s safe to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team won three of its first four games, the Packers have now lost five straight games including the most recent loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where Rodgers struggled.
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers mailbag: Was passing on Rams’ blockbuster trade offer for Brian Burns a mistake?

The Carolina Panthers are searching for answers following their embarrassing 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. And they’re not alone. Panthers fans are frustrated with the team’s two-game losing streak. The defense has given up 79 points during that stretch, and a pair of defensive assistant coaches lost their jobs on Monday, partly because of the ineptitude of the supposed strength of the team.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Update: Center Erik McCoy Injured

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy injured with 1:36 remaining in the 2nd quarter. G Cesar Ruiz takes the place of McCoy who was seen walking on the Saints sidelines heading to the locker room, per John Hendrix. More details on McCoy's injury after halftime. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...

