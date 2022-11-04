ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral

Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
ATHENS, GA
Daily Record

NFL Journal: Von Miller weighs in on former Broncos teammate Bradley Chubb’s trade to Miami

Eleven things about the Broncos as they roll through a bye week and toward a nine-game second half. 1. Here’s what former Broncos great Von Miller told former Denver Post great Ryan O’Halloran – both now thriving along the shores of Lake Erie – about Bradley Chubb’s move to Miami: “He looked way better than I looked (in a post-trade interview) because when I got traded last year, I was crying and could barely talk. He was in good spirits. I spent 11½ years (in Denver) and he spent 4½ years there. It just refreshes you when you get out of a tough situation like that and go to a winning team that needs you to win right now. It just recharges you and I’m sure Chubb is feeling that same way.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Bradley Chubb trade suggests Broncos have given up on 2022

Denver (3-5) has a 12% chance to make the playoffs, per the New York Times simulator. But after dealing former Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb to Miami for a first-round pick and change, the Broncos seem to have given up on 2022. "The Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson

During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy