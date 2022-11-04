ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

South-Central El Paso residents claim migrants are still coming out of manholes

By Rosemary Montañez
 4 days ago
EL PASO, Texas -- Residents in the Segundo Barrio claim migrants continue to come out of manholes.

Last week ABC-7 spoke with one resident in the area who said she had witnessed migrants coming out of manholes for about two weeks already.

The resident claimed the migrant activity was happening throughout the day and the night.

ABC-7 reached out Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector. Officials said they are aware of the use of manholes in the city.

One official said, "The El Paso storm drain system is very large and complex and migrants often get lost or come across chemicals, toxic gases, insects, and venomous animals as they attempt to enter United States."

Agents also highlighted other dangers migrants face when using the drain system.

Migrants face the possibility of drowning or suffocating within these storm drains since they are sometimes a few inches in diameter, according to Border Patrol agents.

Officials also said as a result of this continued activity, the El Paso Sector implemented a Confined Space Entry Unit.

These agents are highly trained Border Patrol agents who enter the tunnels and waterways to help perform migrant rescues.

Agents encourage citizens to report activity to the U.S. Border Patrol by calling 1-800-635-2509.

