ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuBqv_0iyvMI5c00

Officers want to hear from other possible victims, seek surveillance video

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims.

Bend Police received multiple reports between Oct. 11 and Oct. 30 of stolen vehicles and car break-ins throughout the city, primarily in northeast Bend, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

In one case, a Jeep Cherokee reportedly pulled up to a running vehicle, a passenger got out and stole it, Miller said. That vehicle was recovered, she said, while another vehicle stolen in the Vogt Road area on Oct. 27 was located by officers on Hunnell Road.

Around 1:30 p.m. last Sunday, an officer was in the area of Hunnell and Loco roads when he spotted a gray Jeep Cherokee with no front license plate, Miller said. The back plate on the Jeep returned as stolen.

Officers pulled the Jeep over in the Lowe’s parking lot and learned the driver, a 28-year-old Bend man, had outstanding arrest warrants out of Polk, Marion and Linn counties. Inside the stolen Jeep, officers found stolen property from several car break-ins, Miller said.

The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges including three counts each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, as well as second- and third-degree theft.

On Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., Bend police arrested a 20-year-old Salem woman, the man’s suspected accomplice in the thefts, Miller said. She was booked into the jail on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Miller said Bend Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity, car break-ins or stolen vehicles during the timeframe mentioned that could be connected to the case. They also are asking for any video surveillance that could be linked to the crimes, by contacting non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 5

Cara Tapken
4d ago

so did the new law of not showing mugshots include not revealing names also?

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified a woman who died in a shooting in Northeast Portland on the night of November 2. Police units responded to the 4600 block of NE Lombard Street at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a woman and a man shot. The woman, 35-year-old Shirlene Beaver, died at the scene. The man was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Make Arrest in Salem Drug Investigation

Salem, Ore. — Phillip Thomas of Salem was indicted on Wednesday, November 2, by a federal Grand Jury in US District Court on several drug and weapons related charges. Thomas was arrested on Wednesday, June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit as part of an extensive investigation of polydrug pills containing fentanyl and other illicit drugs being sold in Salem. The investigation pointed to Thomas’ involvement, and detectives located him that afternoon in the parking lot of a motel in the 3000 block of Ryan DR SE where he was taken into custody.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Salem man indicted for fentanyl-laced pills, guns and thousands in cash

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man was indicted Monday after a raid seized roughly $164,000 in cash and 3,000 M30 fentanyl pills in June. According to the Salem Police Department, Phillip Thomas, 30, was arrested June 29 by the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit during an investigation into the distribution of M30 pills.
SALEM, OR
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Counterfeit $100 bills passed at supermarket

The Tualatin Police Department looks into alleged fraud and more from Oct. 25-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, Oct. 25 A man reported that his car was broken into in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road. A caller reported that an apartment in the 17800 block of Southwest Pacific Highway should be vacant, but a man was inside. Wednesday, Oct. 26 Officers responded...
TUALATIN, OR
philomathnews.com

Law Enforcement Report: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2022

Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
KTVZ News Channel 21

La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute

A report of an active shooter near a La Pine bowling alley brought numerous police from several agencies rushing to the scene Friday evening, but it turned out to be a La Pine man who’d been in a pool-game dispute who went outside, got a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the air, officials said. The post La Pine active shooter report brings many police; suspect arrested for firing shots in air after pool-game dispute appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
kptv.com

Man injured in stabbing on Gresham MAX platform

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a stabbing on a MAX platform in Gresham late Saturday night. The Gresham Police Department said just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Rockwood MAX station at East Burnside Street and Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
GRESHAM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand

The prosecution's testimony resumed Tuesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, accused of fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. on a downtown Bend street in September of last year, as a friend of Cranston’s and a Bend Police detective took the witness stand. The post Testimony resumes in Ian Cranston murder trial; friend, detective take witness stand appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy