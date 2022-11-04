Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks

Officers want to hear from other possible victims, seek surveillance video

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims.

Bend Police received multiple reports between Oct. 11 and Oct. 30 of stolen vehicles and car break-ins throughout the city, primarily in northeast Bend, police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

In one case, a Jeep Cherokee reportedly pulled up to a running vehicle, a passenger got out and stole it, Miller said. That vehicle was recovered, she said, while another vehicle stolen in the Vogt Road area on Oct. 27 was located by officers on Hunnell Road.

Around 1:30 p.m. last Sunday, an officer was in the area of Hunnell and Loco roads when he spotted a gray Jeep Cherokee with no front license plate, Miller said. The back plate on the Jeep returned as stolen.

Officers pulled the Jeep over in the Lowe’s parking lot and learned the driver, a 28-year-old Bend man, had outstanding arrest warrants out of Polk, Marion and Linn counties. Inside the stolen Jeep, officers found stolen property from several car break-ins, Miller said.

The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges including three counts each of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, as well as second- and third-degree theft.

On Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., Bend police arrested a 20-year-old Salem woman, the man’s suspected accomplice in the thefts, Miller said. She was booked into the jail on two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Miller said Bend Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity, car break-ins or stolen vehicles during the timeframe mentioned that could be connected to the case. They also are asking for any video surveillance that could be linked to the crimes, by contacting non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

