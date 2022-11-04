ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

North Carolina Woman's Winning Lottery Ticket Sat In Her Car For Months

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HbazP_0iyvMGKA00
Photo: Getty Images

Life can get pretty busy sometimes, creating situations that may distract you from previously-set plans. While this normally wouldn't be that big of a deal if it wasn't a life-altering derailment, one woman in North Carolina went a couple of months with a lucky lottery ticket sitting in her car before she remembered to check it and ultimately discovered she won over half a million dollars.

Tina Edwards , of Greensboro, purchased a few lottery tickets from the Bestway on Walker Avenue in September, including a Cash 5 ticket that later proved to be a winner, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery . On Tuesday (November 1), she and a co-worker stopped by another gas station to check the tickets that had been sitting in her car for weeks and found out that she hit the $653,599 jackpot.

"We were in the store and she said, 'Oh! You won something,'" she said. "I've been in complete shock for the last two days."

Edwards' lucky ticket matched all five white balls in the September 28 drawing to score the jackpot.

"I didn't know I won ," she said. "I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a winning ticket."

Edwards claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (November 3), over a month after originally winning the prize. The lucky winner took home a grand total of $464,121 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she plans to pay off her house and take a overseas trip to Dubai with her family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sunny943.com

Someone in Fayetteville Could Win $1.6 Billion in Powerball Drawing

Fayetteville, it’s time to get those North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball tickets, as Saturday night’s jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion!. It’s now the largest jackpot in United States lottery history!. “We have never seen a jackpot of this size before in the 30-year history of the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Another Lottery Winner In China Grove North Carolina

Jeffrey Cunningham of China Grove started yelling out loud at work when his ticket revealed a $500,000 Cashword scratch-off winnings. Cunningham said, “everyone, rushed in, asking me what happened.” Cunningham bought his lucky $10 ticket from Rose Mart BP on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro. He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $355,053. Cunningham, a logistics manager and will have a wonderful holiday this year.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WNCT

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Train hits pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after what officers described as an “accident involving a pedestrian and a train.” At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the report on Franklin Boulevard, near Burlington Road. Amtrak said Piedmont Train 75 was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit a person who was trespassing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Drivers goes through two Greensboro homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car crashed into two houses Sunday in Greensboro. Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. "I think I'm just in shock," said LaTasha Henry. Neighbors still can't believe...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Franklin Boulevard closed after accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard is closed after an accident in Greensboro. Police arrived at the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road at 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Both directions of Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street are closed. Drivers are...
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
852K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy