Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now
House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
10 Places Where People Won’t Be Able To Afford Retirement
According to the Tax Foundation, the real value of $100 is more like $117 in Arkansas and around $116 in Mississippi and Alabama. Those states are not alone. Throughout the South, Appalachia, the...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Mark Wahlberg is the latest wealthy person to ditch California for ‘a better life’ in a taxless state
Mark Wahlberg is looking to leave California for Nevada. He's one of many. California dreamin’ might as well be Nevada dreamin’. That is, if you happen to be Mark Wahlberg. Earlier this week, the actor and businessman explained on the CBS talk show The Talk that he decided...
4th stimulus check 2022 — Direct payments worth $600 going out by mail from $1billion pot – see if you’re getting cash
DIRECT payments worth $600 from a $1billion pot are going out now to Americans in Idaho. More than 190,000 residents have already received their checks as thousands of others are still waiting. Idaho began dropping the payments on September 26, and everyone should have theirs by Thanksgiving. Residents who filed...
Billionaire Byron Allen Makes History With Most Expensive Home Purchase by an African American in the U.S.
The media mogul has purchased a home in Malibu's Paradise Cove for $100 million, the neighborhood's most expensive real estate transaction this year. Malibu’s Paradise Cove neighborhood is getting a new resident: billionaire media mogul Byron Allen. The Los Angeles-based Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studios chairman and CEO,...
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off
Lindell told Insider the door to his private jet's luggage storage fell off the rollers before a flight from Texas to Missouri.
Where is the housing market headed in 2023? Here are the predictions
Many real estate analysts have downgraded their forecasts as mortgage rates continue to hover around 7%. Here are the varying predictions for what will happen to U.S. home prices in 2023.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart?
The retail giant's partnership with Electrify America means you can charge your EV in Walmart parking lots. Here's more about the service and how much it costs to charge an electric car at Walmart. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
5 States Where Rent Is Still Affordable
A good man. Good help. A needle in a haystack. Rent for less than $1,000 a month. These days, they're all hard to find. Check Out: Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October Food Stamps:...
10 Relaxing Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
The main goal of retirement is to take some much-deserved time to relax. However, it can be challenging to find a carefree place to live that also doesn't drain your bank account, especially if you...
Your Lincoln penny could be worth up to $114,000 – the exact ‘mule’ error to look for
A PENNY with an easy-to-miss mistake could net you over six figures. In a recent video, TikToker Treasuretown talked about a mule error that could make your coin worth up to $114,000. He showed a 2001 Denver minted penny that has a Roosevelt dime die on its reverse side. Treasuretown...
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
CBS News
569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0