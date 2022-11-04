Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season. Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
NFL Fans React To Frank Reich Being Fired From The Colts
After falling to 3-5-1 and failing to put together any sort of momentum, the Colts decided to part ways with fifth-year Head Coach Frank Reich.
Say what!? Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach in shocking move
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts dropped a bombshell on the NFL Monday, first by firing head coach Frank Reich and then by naming former Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday’s hiring comes as a shock. ...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
NFL Analysis Network
Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense
Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
Colts hire Jeff Saturday: Funniest Twitter reactions to surprising hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a shocking move Monday, announcing former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday the interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich. Not only is this move a complete surprise in general, but it comes even more shocking considering the fact that Saturday has no coaching experience at the collegiate or NFL level.
WTHR
Jeff Saturday was named Colts new head coach, and everyone’s making the same joke
INDIANAPOLIS — Well, that didn't take long. Classic video of a sideline tussle between center Jeff Saturday and quarterback Peyton Manning has taken on a hilarious new light after the announcement of Saturday's new role as Colts interim head coach Monday. The year was 2006. The Indianapolis Colts would...
Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news
Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
Head Coach Frank Reich Fired by Colts
Colts head coach Frank Reich has been fired by the team after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season. This means he will finish his head Colts head coaching tenure with a record of 40-33-1, with two of his 4.5 seasons ending with double-digit wins. The Colts’ official Twitter account...
'Fully experienced enough': Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday talk about Colts changes
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off two franchise-altering moves on Monday morning: First, they fired head coach Frank Reich in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Jeff Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as his interim replacement. Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager...
