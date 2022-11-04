ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Alert’: Petey Gibson, Fivel Stewart & Bre Blair To Recur In Fox’s Missing-Persons Drama Series

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UBwVo_0iyvLOQB00

EXCLUSIVE: Petey Gibson ( Broad City) , Fivel Stewart ( Atypical ) and Bre Blair ( Game of Silence ) are set for major recurring roles opposite Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez in Alert , Fox ’s character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx.

Written by Eisendrath, Alert centers on the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit (MPU).  Each episode features a life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside Jason Grant (Caan) and Nikki Batista’s (Ramirez) series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

Gibson will play C, the supervisor of the Missing Persons Unit’s forensic imaging unit. C is part forensic anthropologist, part art student. A sweet, timid soul, he is more comfortable among the dead than the living. A master at what he does, he is committed to the task of reconstructing the faces of those who have disappeared.

Stewart portrays Sidney, Jason and Nikki’s daughter, a confident, engaging young woman, very much her own person. Well-adjusted and full of life, she is also observant, smart and wary.

Blair plays June, who desperately wants a family of her own but is having trouble conceiving with Jason.  Sweet and compassionate, she exists to regulate and organize her life — as well as Jason’s.

Ryan Broussard, Adeola Role and Graham Verchere also star.

Alert is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment. Eisendrath serves as showrunner and executive producer. Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane and Michael Offer also serve as executive producers.

Gibson’s television credits include Broad City, Grace and Frankie and NCIS: New Orleans. On the film side, he can be seen in lesbian rom-com The Sympathy Card . Gibson is repped by Tangerine Talent and The Bohemia Group.

Best known for playing Izzie on Netflix’s Atypical , Fivel can be seen starring in Umma, opposite Sandra Oh, and also stars in “The Girl Who Loved Horses,” an episode of Apple TV’s anthology series, Roar. She’ll next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming spy series The Recruit, premiering December 16 on the streaming network. Stewart is repped by TSC Entertainment and Sovereign Talent Group.

Blair is best known for her series regular role on Game of Silence and her six-season recurring role on S.W.A.T. She currently recurs on Heelz. Blair is repped by A3 Artists Agency and DiSante Frank & Company.

Alert premieres Sunday, January 8, after NFL on Fox.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Brother Aaron During Backstreet Boys Concert

Aaron Carter was found dead in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, and his brother Nick Carter performed in London with the Backstreet Boys where his emotions were on full display. As the group performed the song “No Place” during their appearance at The O2 Arena, images of Nick and Aaron appeared on the big screens. After the group finished their performance, Kevin Richardson took a moment to address the audience. “That was the very last single of the ‘DNA’ album and that song is very special to us because it’s about family,” he said as the audience shouted their support for...
Deadline

Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter: “My Heart Has Been Broken Today”

Nick Carter, brother of the late Aaron Carter, has issued a message via Instagram mourning the loss of his sibling while acknowledging a “complicated” relationship. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub Saturday at his Lancaster, Calif. home. Nick Carter is currently in the U.K. on the last leg of a tour with his group Backstreet Boys. The group is appearing tonight at the O2 arena in London. In a statement on Instagram (see below), Nick Carter began, “My heart has been broken today” alongside a photograph of the two in earlier days. “Even though my brother and I have had a...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Mimi Parker Dies: Drummer And Vocalist For Slowcore Band Low Was 55

Mimi Parker, best known as the drummer and vocalist for the slowcore band Low, died Saturday from ovarian cancer. She was 55 and her death was confirmed on the band’s official Twitter page. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” read the post. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Parker and husband Alan Sparhawk formed Low in 1993, supervising a rotating cast of musicians. Their debut...
Deadline

‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video

It is now official: the upcoming fifth season of ABC’s A Million Little Things will be its last. The final chapter will premiere February 8 and will air in the serialized ensemble drama’s original time slot, Wednesday 10 p.m., where AMLT launched in fall 2018. After a stint on Thursday, the show returned to Wednesday midway through Season 3. The cast of AMLT made the announcement in a video message for fans. (You can watch it above.) Related Story ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays Related Story Family Comedy 'Moore & More' In The Works At ABC From Lauren Ashley Smith...
Deadline

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Renewed Through 2025 By NBCUniversal

The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for another two seasons, which will bring it through 2025. Since its September 12 premiere, Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show has averaged about 1.34 million live + same day viewers per episode and has continued to grow its audience for the second consecutive season. The show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, currently airs in 211 local markets across the country. The show’s renewal chances were enhanced after it was upgraded to the time slot previously held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show starting this...
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Jeff Cook Dies: Co-Founder Of Superstar Country Band Alabama Was 73

Jeff Cook, the Grammy-winning founding guitarist, keyboardist and fiddler of Alabama — one of the most successful country groups of all time, with had 33 No. 1 country hits, including 21 in a row — died Tuesday at his home in Destin, FL, a band rep to the Associated Press. He was 73. Cook had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017. Born on August 27, 1949, in Fort Payne, AL, Cook co-founded the band as in the early 1970s with his cousins — singer-guitarist Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry — and drummer Bennett Vartanian. The group spent several summers playing...
DESTIN, FL
Deadline

‘Gotham Knights’: Lauren Stamile & Damon Dayoub Join CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Stamile (Complications) and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) are set for heavily recurring roles in Gotham Knights, the CW’s DC Comics-based series slated for a midseason premiere. Written by Batwoman trio of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it,...
Deadline

ABC Sets Midseason Dates; ‘The Rookie’ Shows Paired On Tuesdays

ABC on Monday revealed its midseason lineup, which includes a new Tuesday night block featuring The Rookie and its spinoff The Rookie: Feds. The new block kicks off January 3 with a crossover story for both The Rookie at 8 p.m. followed by The Rookie: Feds at 9 p.m. The new new crime drama Will Trent starring Ramón Rodríguez — based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series — will follow. Related Story ‘A Million Little Things’ Will End With Season 5, ABC Confirms & Sets Premiere Date – Watch Cast Video Related Story 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Is Really Live For Election Night Related Story 'Magnum, P.I'...
Deadline

‘Magnum, P.I’ Return & ‘Night Court’ Update Lead NBC’s Midseason Schedule

It’s midseason schedule day for the broadcast networks, it seems. NBC has unveiled its plans for the start of 2023 with Magnum, P.I moving from CBS, and its sequel series to Night Court leading the lineup. New drama series Found, starring Shanola Hampton from executive producer Greg Berlanti, also lands a spot after the Jay Hernandez-fronted procedural on Sunday nights. This comes after Fox and ABC also unveiled their plans for midseason earlier today. The network also set the premiere date for the final season of long-running medical drama New Amsterdam. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars kicks off the new year with Simon Cowell, Heidi...
Deadline

Netflix Lands Rights To ‘Gears Of War’ With Plans For Movie And Animated Series Adaptations

Following months of negotiations, Netflix has landed rights to popular Xbox video game Gears of War. The streamer will partner with The Coalition, the video game developer behind the title, and work with them to develop a feature film adaptation as well as an animated series. As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled. The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of...
Deadline

Anne Hathaway, Salma Hayek Pinault Team For ‘Seesaw Monster’ Film In Works At Netflix; Olivia Milch Adapting Kotaro Isaka’s Book

Netflix has landed feature rights to Seesaw Monster — a 2019 book by Kotaro Isaka, whose novel Maria Beetle was recently adapted into the David Leitch actioner Bullet Train for Sony, starring Brad Pitt.  Olivia Milch (Ocean’s Eight) will adapt the screenplay, with Oscar winner Anna Hathaway (Armageddon Time) and Oscar nominee Salma Hayek Pinault (House of Gucci) attached to star. Who will direct is not yet clear. While Netflix is keeping plot specific under wraps, it has described the film as an action-comedy two-hander that will have Hathaway and Pinault playing rivals forced together. The few descriptions of Seesaw Monster to...
Deadline

‘Project Artemis’: Newcomer Anna Garcia Lands Breakout Role In Greg Berlanti Apple Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Garcia (Hacks) will make her feature film debut with a sizable role alongside Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in Project Artemis, the anticipated 1960s space race pic that Greg Berlanti is directing for Apple. While details as to her role are under wraps, her audition was reportedly impressive enough that it helped her secure one of the most coveted jobs in town, even in competition with a number of offer-only actresses.  Apple acquired Project Artemis for upwards of $100M when the hot package hit the market this past spring, as we told you first. Specifics as to the Apple...
Deadline

Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland’s Bahamas Treasure Hunt Captured In Documentary From Ample & Fremantle

EXCLUSIVE: Billy McFarland, the founder of the notorious Fyre Festival, is out of prison and starting his latest venture – returning to the Bahamas for a treasure hunt. This time, it’s all being captured up front for a feature documentary from The Invisible Pilot producer Ample Entertainment and distributor Fremantle. After the Fyre follows convicted felon McFarland as he was released from prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud and serving four years of his six year sentence. The film will feature the disgraced entrepreneur as he launches his next business venture and attempts to pay back the...
Deadline

Aaron Carter Cause Of Death Still Undetermined, Coroner’s Office Says

The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office has released a statement following the death Saturday of rapper, singer Aaron Carter. The office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5 at his home in Lancaster, CA. The cause of death remains undetermined following an autopsy on Sunday. Additional tests and studies have been requested and the official cause of death will be made once the results are in. TMZ first reported Saturday that authorities received a 911 call around 11 am with a report of a man who had apparently drowned in a bathtub at...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

‘Fargo’ Adds Dave Foley As Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, The Morning Show) has joined the cast of FX’s Fargo for Season 5 as a series regular.  He will play Danish Graves, who serves as in-house counsel and prime advisor to self-made billionaire and business leader Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh). The latest installment is set in 2019, and asks the question: when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours? Foley will also co-star alongside previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez round out the cast. Noah Hawley (creator/writer/director), and his...
Deadline

Focus Features’ Peter Kujawski & Jason Cassidy Set For Industry Tribute At 2022 Gotham Awards

Veteran studio executives Peter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy will receive an Industry Tribute at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards ceremony, taking place live and in person at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday, November 28. Kujawski and Cassidy are the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the leading specialty film studio Focus Features, which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary. The former joined Focus when it was formed, rising to the role of Chairman in 2016. The latter came aboard as Marketing President that same year, being elevated to his current post in 2019. Related Story Austin Film Festival 2022 Winners...
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’: Daniel Kaluuya Boards Sony’s Animated Sequel

Nope‘s Daniel Kaluuya is the newest addition to the voice cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — Sony’s follow-up to its experimental hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which grossed over $384M worldwide and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2019. The actor joins an ensemble which will also include Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Jason Schwartzman, as previously announced. The original feature directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman watched as the teenage Miles Morales (Moore) became the Spider-Man...
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Quitting Twitter: “As Of Tonight I’m Done”

UPDATE, with video The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg announced on the show today that she’s leaving Twitter and called Elon Musk’s week-long tenure “a mess.” Goldberg made the announcement after summarizing last week’s Twitter news – the staff firings (and some rehirings), the $8 blue check fee and, finally, the banning of comedian Kathy Griffin for using Elon Musk’s name as a parody account. “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and...
Deadline

Steve Burton Joins ‘Days Of Our Lives’ On Peacock

Fan favorite Steve Burton is returning to a daytime soap for a full-time gig — but it’s not back on General Hospital. Peacock revealed today that Burton will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Days Of Our Lives early next year. Details about the return are being kept under wraps. It’s a return home for Burton, who made his daytime television debut on Days of our Lives in 1988, and recently reprised his role of Harris for the Peacock Original series spin-off of Days of our Lives, Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem. Related Story 'Beyond Salem' Star Steve Burton On 'General Hospital' Exit: "You...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Deadline

139K+
Followers
39K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy