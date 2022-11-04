Injury Collision Backs Up Traffic On I-35 In McClain County
An injury crash has caused heavy delays on Interstate 35 in McClain County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before noon Friday on the southbound side of I-35 near mile marker 102.
The collision caused the southbound side to shut down. Traffic on I-35 northbound has been limited to one lane.
The extent of the injury sustained or how many vehicles were involved is not yet known.
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is on its way to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story.
Comments / 0