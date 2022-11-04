Read full article on original website
Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed
Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Gimmighoul Is Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Latest New Pokemon, Pokemon Go Connection Coming In 2023
Pokemon trainers waiting for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to arrive hit a surprise jackpot over the weekend, as a new Pokemon called Gimmighoul became the latest species revealed for the new game. Gimmighoul is a Ghost-type Pokemon that can be found hiding in chests filled with coins throughout the Paldean...
Halo Infinite Dev Promises Shorter Seasons, Regular Content, And "Bigger Things" In 2023
Halo Infinite's launch didn't exactly go to plan, but developer 343 Industries is promising improvements in the time to come in terms of a content release cadence, and this begins with the game's biggest update ever, the Winter update, which is out now. In a blog post, 343 thanked fans...
God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame
In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Guzzlord is making its debut in Pokemon Go Gyms near you for its first appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s first “Greedy Gluttons” event, with more information to come about the full details of that event. Guzzlord Raid Schedule.
Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game
In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.
God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games. Episode 4 of the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series will take you to Niflheim. This time we’ll be looking at the development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community that has helped make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War yet.
Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News
A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?
From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Everyone Finally Owns GTA 5, Apparently
It looks like Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is finally slowing down in terms of its sales pace. For parent company Take-Two's latest quarter (July-September), GTA V shipped fewer than 1 million units. Back in August 2022, Take-Two announced that GTA V had shipped 170 million copies worldwide, and the...
CoD: Warzone Players Can Get Personalized Warzone Legacy Stat Videos
The new Warzone 2.0 arrives on November 16, but players can request a personalized video to highlight some stats and memories from their time in Call of Duty's current battle royale. Activision hasn't announced any fancy events or playlists to say goodbye to the first iteration of Warzone, but players...
God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says
God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
New Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Trailer Has It All: Tera Raids, Special Events, And Ed Sheeran
With the dulcet tones of Ed Sheeran serving as a backdrop, the latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed more about the game's unique Tera Raids, special in-game events, and even the mysteries of the Paldea region. The trailer introduces Black Crystal Tera Raids, which are limited-time raids...
How Long Is God Of War Ragnarok: Mission List, Side Missions, And More
If you're wondering how long it'll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, the answer changes based on your playstyle, but one thing is consistent: It's big. Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic is said to be the finale for Kratos' Viking duology, but there are definitely times in the game where it feels like the studio has fit two full games into one. Across an expansive campaign, lengthy and numerous side quests, and tons of map mop-up to do before Kratos can rest his axe by his bedside, your quest to see credits roll--or 100% completion--will be a long journey. Let's break it all down.
Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses
Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series
A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Shows Off Frenetic Combat
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja, and it looks to be a spiritual successor to its recent Nioh series. New gameplay reveals the game's improved stealth, nuanced combat systems, and impressive array of monsters. Like the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Wo Long...
New Monster Hunter Mobile Game, Made By Capcom And Call Of Duty Mobile Dev
A new Monster Hunter mobile game will be made by a partnership between Capcom and TiMi, a Tencent-owned company behind other mobile games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. The game is still in development with no release date currently announced. Not much is currently known, in general,...
