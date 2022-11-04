ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Fortnite Dial-A-Drop Debuts: Where To Find It And How It Works

Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has introduced some fresh guns and items thus far, such as the explosive Goo Gun, the powerful Cobra DMR, and the Halloween event's deadly Howler Claws. They've all been cool, of course, but if you've ever wanted a bit more control over when you get some helpful stuff in the game, Epic's brand-new Dial-A-Drop is perfect for you. Using this utility item lets you choose a supply drop type to aid you and your squad, so read on to learn more about it.
Gamespot

Diablo 4's Release Month Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Diablo 4 will be released in April 2023 and preorders will open this December, according to multiple reports. The April 2023 release date was mentioned on the XboxEra podcast, and Windows Central's own sources "tentatively" corroborated the release month. Officially, the game is scheduled to launch during the first half of 2023 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok: Where To Get Frozen Flame And Chaos Flame

In God of War Ragnarok, crafting Kratos' more expansive arsenal takes a dizzying number of different materials as the game goes on, but Frozen Flame and Chaos Flame are thankfully much more consistent, even if it's a bit tricky as to how you can find more of them. Frozen Flame upgrades Kratos' Leviathan Axe, while Chaos Flame upgrades his signature Blades of Chaos, and though these upgrade opportunities are crucial, it's not immediately obvious how or where to get more of them. Here's an explainer to help you keep Kratos hacking and slashing at peak performance.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Will Have A "Full Premium Release" In 2023, But It Might Not Be A Full Game

In its third-quarter financial results that were released this week, Activision confirmed that "the next full premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise will be released in 2023. Previous reports indicated that there wouldn't be a full-fledged Call of Duty out next year--the first time in two decades for the franchise--and that Activision would instead build on Modern Warfare II to deliver more DLC.
Gamespot

God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Accessibility Explored | PS5 & PS4 Games. Episode 4 of the God of War Ragnarök Behind the Scenes series will take you to Niflheim. This time we’ll be looking at the development philosophy and collaboration with the accessibility community that has helped make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War yet.
Gamespot

Beware: Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Early | GameSpot News

A copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit. The posts show off a couple new monsters alongside the evolutionary forms for starter Pokémon Fuecoco and...
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Review - Sonic, Is That You?

From the moment it was first revealed, it was clear that Sonic Frontiers is quite unlike any of its predecessors. Sonic's 3D adventures have been more miss than hit throughout the blue hedgehog's 31-year existence. For every Sonic Generations, there's been a Sonic Boom or Sonic '06 leaving behind a bitter taste and further diluting the speedy mascot's appeal. Each new game has offered some variation on the Sonic formula, hoping to catch lightning in a bottle and finally give the series a consistent direction moving forward, but none have succeeded--at least until now. Sonic Frontiers is that game.
Gamespot

Everyone Finally Owns GTA 5, Apparently

It looks like Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V is finally slowing down in terms of its sales pace. For parent company Take-Two's latest quarter (July-September), GTA V shipped fewer than 1 million units. Back in August 2022, Take-Two announced that GTA V had shipped 170 million copies worldwide, and the...
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone Players Can Get Personalized Warzone Legacy Stat Videos

The new Warzone 2.0 arrives on November 16, but players can request a personalized video to highlight some stats and memories from their time in Call of Duty's current battle royale. Activision hasn't announced any fancy events or playlists to say goodbye to the first iteration of Warzone, but players...
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Devs Thought The Game Was "Not Good" Just Three Months Ago, Director Says

God of War Ragnarok's director has come forward to say the game's developers thought the title was "not good" only three months ago. Speaking to GQ UK, Eric Williams talked about how the development team wasn't exactly feeling very positive about Ragnarok during the final stages of development, but things worked out in the end, as Ragnarok has gotten rave reviews.
Gamespot

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Spoilers Are Leaking Out In The Wild

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans might want to lock down their social media accounts, as just two weeks out from release, spoilers for the game have begun popping up online. A copy of the game has worked its way into the hands of a leaker, with several posts from that person appearing in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet subreddit.
Gamespot

How Long Is God Of War Ragnarok: Mission List, Side Missions, And More

If you're wondering how long it'll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, the answer changes based on your playstyle, but one thing is consistent: It's big. Sony Santa Monica's Norse epic is said to be the finale for Kratos' Viking duology, but there are definitely times in the game where it feels like the studio has fit two full games into one. Across an expansive campaign, lengthy and numerous side quests, and tons of map mop-up to do before Kratos can rest his axe by his bedside, your quest to see credits roll--or 100% completion--will be a long journey. Let's break it all down.
Gamespot

Diablo 4's World Tiers Will Be Gatekept By Powerful World Bosses

Diablo IV's World Tier difficulty system won't allow players to increase the game's difficulty with the mere press of a button, instead requiring players defeat powerful world bosses in order to move to higher World Tiers. The new information about how Diablo IV's endgame works comes via an interview with...
Gamespot

Xbox Games Boss Says New Fable Is Being Developed By A Team That Brings Quality And Passion To The Series

A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games sounds like an odd match-up, but according to Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty, the developer brought key elements to its vision that managed to erase any skepticism he had. Speaking on the Friends Per Second vlogcast (featuring GameSpot's Lucy James), Booty explained that Playground Games brought a mix of high quality, crafting, and attention to detail to its Fable pitch, as well as plenty of love for the franchise.
Gamespot

New Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Shows Off Frenetic Combat

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next game from Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja, and it looks to be a spiritual successor to its recent Nioh series. New gameplay reveals the game's improved stealth, nuanced combat systems, and impressive array of monsters. Like the beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Wo Long...
Gamespot

New Monster Hunter Mobile Game, Made By Capcom And Call Of Duty Mobile Dev

A new Monster Hunter mobile game will be made by a partnership between Capcom and TiMi, a Tencent-owned company behind other mobile games like Pokemon Unite and Call of Duty Mobile. The game is still in development with no release date currently announced. Not much is currently known, in general,...

