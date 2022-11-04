Read full article on original website
Where will Subtropical Storm Nicole hit? Some possible paths in the Florida forecast
Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole heading?
Detroit Metro Times
Judge dismisses Karamo lawsuit seeking to reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes
The court's ruling is just latest embarrassing rebuke of Karamo’s baseless conspiratorial claims
Fate of NASA's Artemis I launch uncertain as Tropical Storm Nicole churns in Atlantic
--- The last-minute appearance of Nicole, a subtropical storm forecasted to gain strength in the Atlantic Ocean, is adding even more uncertainty to the timeline for NASA's long-awaited Artemis I mission at Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket and its Orion capsule rolled from their home in...
Biden campaigns for heavily favored Democrat on eve of 'most important' election
President Biden is dedicating his last night on the midterm trail to help elect a Maryland Democrat with a 30-point lead in the polls, continuing a trend of deep-blue state visits.
