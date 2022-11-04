Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn
A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
villages-news.com
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
villages-news.com
World of Beer cook tries to pass herself off as her daughter during traffic stop
A World of Beer cook attempted to pass herself off as her daughter during a traffic stop. Conlonda Shanise Riley, 43, of Leesburg, was driving a gold GMC pickup at 1:50 p.m. Sunday in Fruitland Park when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County
UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
villages-news.com
Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’
A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
ocala-news.com
Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene
A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
click orlando
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of missing pregnant teen in Orange County, sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested on Monday in the shooting death of a missing pregnant 16-year-old girl last month, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. Mina said Lorenzo Larry, 17, faces second-degree murder charges in connection with De’Shayla Ferguson’s death on Oct. 24. The sheriff...
click orlando
Man shot, killed near Umatila; Lake County detective ask for tips in investigation
UMATILLA, Fla. – Lake County detectives are investigating a shooting death that happened near Umatilla Tuesday. According to a news release, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 38000 block of Merrell Ave., Tuesday afternoon. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man faces animal cruelty charges and elderly abuse
An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person. The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police seek help identifying woman suspected of wallet theft, credit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public that can help identify a female suspect in a theft case who allegedly stole a wallet and used the victim’s credit cards at Walmart and Sam’s Club. In a social media post, OPD shared photos of the...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after banging on car after night of heavy drinking
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a man and banging on his car after a night of heavy drinking. Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out” on Saturday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.
villages-news.com
One-legged man known as Ponce de Leon arrested for third time in 30 days
A one-legged man known by the alias Ponce de Leon was arrested for the third time in 30 days after allegedly waving a knife at a deputy who tried to serve him with paperwork at his home. The Lake County sheriff’s deputy went to the home of 63-year-old Mario Arteaga...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man sentenced to life for killing Inverness woman in Sumter County traffic crash
A judge sentenced a Wildwood man to spend his life in custody for leading police in a chase before causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a Citrus County woman. Sumter County Circuit Court Judge Mary Hatcher announced Anthony Nepoleon Brown’s two concurrent prison terms of life Friday,...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club. Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man serving jail time after DUI arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries
A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 4 to 7
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 4. Thomas Raymond Petley, 30, Inverness, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon Police Department looking for stolen library statue
The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a statue that was stolen from the Dunnellon Public Library earlier this year. In a social media post, DPD stated that the statue of a boy named Booker and his dog, Buster (pictured below) was stolen from the public library located at 20351 Robinson Road in July of 2022.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man agrees to be sentenced for armed gas station robbery; faces life
A Homosassa man on the brink of standing trial decided to no longer fight accusations he robbed a Homosassa gas station at knifepoint with the help of three others. Instead of picking his jury the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, 28-year-old Thomas Steven Burke pleaded no contest to amended armed-robbery and aggravated-assault charges, in exchange for a prison sentence of between 30 years and up to life.
Comments / 6