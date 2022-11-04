ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, FL

villages-news.com

Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments

A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’

A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”. Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
ocala-news.com

Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene

A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
UMATILLA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man faces animal cruelty charges and elderly abuse

An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person. The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
HERNANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested after banging on car after night of heavy drinking

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a man and banging on his car after a night of heavy drinking. Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out” on Saturday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club. Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake man serving jail time after DUI arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages. Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman shot following argument in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot early Monday in Orange County’s Pine Hills neighborhood, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to Pine Hills Road near Belco Drive minutes after midnight. At the scene, they reported locating the shooting victim, in her 20s. According to Orange County...
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attempts to flee Publix without paying for $400 worth of groceries

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee Publix without paying for more than $400 worth of groceries loaded in a shopping cart. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, went through the checkout lane shortly before noon Saturday at the Publix at La Plaza Grand and paid for an 18-pack of Bud Light beer and a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She paid for the items with a virtual merchandise store card.
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 4 to 7

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 4. Thomas Raymond Petley, 30, Inverness, arrested Nov. 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon Police Department looking for stolen library statue

The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a statue that was stolen from the Dunnellon Public Library earlier this year. In a social media post, DPD stated that the statue of a boy named Booker and his dog, Buster (pictured below) was stolen from the public library located at 20351 Robinson Road in July of 2022.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man agrees to be sentenced for armed gas station robbery; faces life

A Homosassa man on the brink of standing trial decided to no longer fight accusations he robbed a Homosassa gas station at knifepoint with the help of three others. Instead of picking his jury the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, 28-year-old Thomas Steven Burke pleaded no contest to amended armed-robbery and aggravated-assault charges, in exchange for a prison sentence of between 30 years and up to life.
HOMOSASSA, FL

