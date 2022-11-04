ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

250R ATC GUY
4d ago

They really need to make a clear example that this crap won't be tolerated. This kid should get 10 years in prison, and then a national commercial that states his crime and sentence.

WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Lake County

UMATILLA, Fla. — One man was shot and killed in Umatilla Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies are still investigating the homicide. They got to a home on Merrell Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to look into a call they received about shots fired. Deputies...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are in Northeast Gainesville searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Gainesville Police officers say units searched the area of 100 Northeast 22nd Street after a man was shot multiple times. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments

A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Chiefland woman accused of battering 12-year-old and 14-year-old

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of engaging in sexual activity with two separate victims. Deputies say the investigation began after a report to the Department of Children and Family Services. Investigators interviewed two victims, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, who described sexual encounters with Aimee Perkins, 23.
CHIEFLAND, FL
WCJB

One person in Gainesville is dead after a shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting on NE 22nd St. Around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene

A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
UMATILLA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates NE Gainesville homicide

A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 100 NE 22nd Street on Tuesday afternoon and later died. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, multiple GPD units responded to the report of an unresponsive male on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:45 p.m. Emergency responders...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hernando man faces animal cruelty charges and elderly abuse

An investigation into a Hernando home by a Citrus County animal control officer led to animal cruelty charges against one of the residents and a charge of abuse of an elderly or disabled person. The arrest of Joseph Michael Stewart, 20, began when a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded...
HERNANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

Ocala porch pirate arrested after stealing packages from homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies want residents to know porch pirates are already busy this holiday season. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Robert Seymour Jr. on multiple charges including burglary after they say he stole packages from three different homes. He was caught on camera leaving in a...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon Police Department looking for stolen library statue

The Dunnellon Police Department is turning to the public to help locate a statue that was stolen from the Dunnellon Public Library earlier this year. In a social media post, DPD stated that the statue of a boy named Booker and his dog, Buster (pictured below) was stolen from the public library located at 20351 Robinson Road in July of 2022.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills woman faces battery charges after spitting at jail employee

A Beverly Hills woman faces battery charges against an employee at the Citrus County jail just a day after her initial arrest for battery on a law enforcement officer and another charge of resistance arrest without violence. The charges Destiny Pearl Postlethwaite faces began when Wednesday, Nov. 2, when deputies...
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
click orlando

2 taken to hospital after rollover crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Two people were injured in a crash in Ocala on Monday, according to fire rescue. Officials said the crash happened on East Fort King Street and Northeast 31st Avenue around 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg

A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
LEESBURG, FL

