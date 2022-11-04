Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal an unexpected gene in transparent worms
In new research published in Nature Communications, Emily Spaulding, Ph.D. and Dustin Updike, Ph.D. reveal the homolog of a well-known human protein, Nucleolin, in the tiny, transparent roundworm, C. elegans. Nucleolin is linked to human neurodegenerative disease and cancer. But the new finding challenges recent theories of the role structures...
Phys.org
Beer hops compounds could help protect against Alzheimer's disease
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Phys.org
Sea turtle nesting deaths are on the rise as hot dry summer comes to an end
The South Florida heat is causing more sea turtles to die in their nests, with this year's dry scorching summer prompting embryo deaths to more than double, researchers say. The nesting season runs from March 1 to Oct. 31 each year, and sees three species of sea turtles—the green, loggerhead and massive leatherback turtles—digging holes along Florida beaches to lay their eggs.
Phys.org
Neuron function is altered by widely used anesthetic propofol
Propofol is the most commonly used drug to induce general anesthesia. Despite its frequent clinical application, exactly how propofol causes anesthesia is poorly understood. In a new study published in Molecular Biology of the Cell, a team of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers have identified a previously unknown propofol effect in neurons. The study found that propofol exposure impacted the process by which neurons transport proteins, biomolecules that perform most cellular functions, to the cell surface.
Phys.org
Physical theory describes movements of micro-hairs
They are only very simple structures, but without them we could not survive: Countless tiny hairs (cilia) are found on the outer wall of some cells, for example in our lungs or in our brain. When these micrometer-sized hairs coordinate their movement and produce wave-like movements together, they can cause currents on a microscale and thus pump fluid from one place to another. Paramecia—unicellular organisms with numerous cilia—also use such effects to move around.
Phys.org
Study sets the basis for identifying biomarkers of latent malaria vivax infections
A new study led by ISGlobal and IGTP uses a mouse model with human liver cells to characterize proteins associated with the latent form of the malaria parasite Plasmodium vivax. The findings lay the groundwork for identifying biomarkers of latent malaria vivax infections and moving forward in eliminating the disease.
Phys.org
Tiger sharks that interact with tourists are larger and have higher hormone levels, study shows
Tiger Beach in the Bahamas is famous for its paradisiacal beauty and for being frequented by an animal that might scare most people away but is actually an outstanding diving tourism attraction: the Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier). The sea is crystal clear and only 5 m deep on average, so the sharks, which can surpass 3 m in length, can easily be seen. They are drawn to the site by local tour operators, who throw fish and other food into the water.
Phys.org
Gene drive technology to suppress invasive mice
Researchers at the University of Adelaide have released their first findings on the potential effectiveness of revolutionary gene drive technology to control invasive mice. The team has developed a world-first proof of concept for the technology—called t-CRISPR—using laboratory mice. Using sophisticated computer modeling performed by co-first author Dr....
Phys.org
Stem cells used to generate mini brains of the last male Sumatran rhino
Researchers generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and cerebral organoids from the last male Malaysian Sumatran rhino, according to a study published in the journal iScience on October 20. As noted by the authors, the organoids could contribute to knowledge about the evolutionary progression of brain development in mammals and may help to unravel the ancient history of the rhinoceros family.
Phys.org
Novel protein helps regulate cholesterol production
A study in cell lines shows a previously under-characterized protein in humans supports cholesterol synthesis. We've all heard about cholesterol and the importance of eating heart-healthy foods to keep it in check. But you might not know that only about 20% of our cholesterol comes from our diet. The rest is made in our body, in our liver, intestines and brain.
