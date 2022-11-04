Read full article on original website
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Phys.org
Scientists reveal an unexpected gene in transparent worms
In new research published in Nature Communications, Emily Spaulding, Ph.D. and Dustin Updike, Ph.D. reveal the homolog of a well-known human protein, Nucleolin, in the tiny, transparent roundworm, C. elegans. Nucleolin is linked to human neurodegenerative disease and cancer. But the new finding challenges recent theories of the role structures...
Phys.org
Should maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa store or sell their grain?
Many maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa sell their crop at harvest, often because they need funds to pay expenses. Development agencies often support or sponsor harvest-time loans that encourage farmers to store some of their grain for later sale, on an assumption that its market value will increase in months to come. But that's not a sure bet, as a new University of Illinois study reveals. The work is published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics.
Phys.org
Which reptiles and amphibians in the southwestern United States are most vulnerable to climate change?
The desert regions of the arid southwestern United States are home to a wide range of reptile and amphibian species that face continued habitat loss and changing climates. New research published in The Journal of Wildlife Management finds that even under the most optimistic climate change scenario—with declining emissions from 2020 to near zero emissions by 2100—76% of the region may experience a loss of 20% or more of the reptile and amphibian species examined.
Phys.org
Neuron function is altered by widely used anesthetic propofol
Propofol is the most commonly used drug to induce general anesthesia. Despite its frequent clinical application, exactly how propofol causes anesthesia is poorly understood. In a new study published in Molecular Biology of the Cell, a team of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers have identified a previously unknown propofol effect in neurons. The study found that propofol exposure impacted the process by which neurons transport proteins, biomolecules that perform most cellular functions, to the cell surface.
Agriculture Online
Low water on Mississippi hits grain prices at the farm gate
Farmers in the Midwest and the mid-South are paying the price for low water on the Mississippi River in the form of lower cash bids for their corn and soybeans — as much as $2 a bushel lower for soybeans, said USDA economists on Wednesday. At the same time, the cost of transporting fertilizer upriver has increased, and neither situation is likely to change before late winter.
Phys.org
Study sets the basis for identifying biomarkers of latent malaria vivax infections
A new study led by ISGlobal and IGTP uses a mouse model with human liver cells to characterize proteins associated with the latent form of the malaria parasite Plasmodium vivax. The findings lay the groundwork for identifying biomarkers of latent malaria vivax infections and moving forward in eliminating the disease.
Phys.org
What is free food worth? Study estimates the value of food pantry services
Although it's clear that food pantries have had an impact on alleviating food insecurity and hunger, their economic value to their beneficiaries has remained an open question. A study published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics estimates that the annual value of access to food pantries within a food bank system in Colorado is between $600 and $1,000 for a client household, and the value per pantry visit is between $40 and $60.
Phys.org
Beer hops compounds could help protect against Alzheimer's disease
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
Phys.org
Scientists genetically engineer plants to yield more vegetable oil
Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have successfully genetically modified a plant protein that is responsible for oil accumulation in plant seeds and edible nuts. Demonstrating their patent-pending method, the model plant Arabidopsis accumulated 15 to 18% more oil in its seeds when it was grown with the...
Phys.org
Large common share ownership positively associated with social responsibility, says research
Large asset managers holding shares in multiple companies across the same industry are often accused of hurting competition through the substantial concentration of ownership in the hands of a relative few. Investors such as BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street fall into this camp, controlling 90% of U.S. publicly traded firms in 2018.
beefmagazine.com
Finding real value in the cattle market
This week I was listening to a podcast and the guy on there said that the cost of college tuition has gone up 2,100% since the time our parents went to school. I thought that figure was way off so I did my own research. What I found was that...
Phys.org
Gene drive technology to suppress invasive mice
Researchers at the University of Adelaide have released their first findings on the potential effectiveness of revolutionary gene drive technology to control invasive mice. The team has developed a world-first proof of concept for the technology—called t-CRISPR—using laboratory mice. Using sophisticated computer modeling performed by co-first author Dr....
Phys.org
World's largest companies are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, study finds
The majority of the 500 largest businesses in the world are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, new international research has found. An analysis of Fortune Global 500 companies operating across 33 countries and 21 industry sectors has shown very low levels of public disclosures, indicating a lack of corporate awareness, commitment and sensitivity towards human rights.
Phys.org
Novel protein helps regulate cholesterol production
A study in cell lines shows a previously under-characterized protein in humans supports cholesterol synthesis. We've all heard about cholesterol and the importance of eating heart-healthy foods to keep it in check. But you might not know that only about 20% of our cholesterol comes from our diet. The rest is made in our body, in our liver, intestines and brain.
beefmagazine.com
Cattle tech, innovations solve feedlot problems
Feedlot cattle production, like nearly all industries, is facing the challenge of how to maintain or increase production and production efficiencies in the face of the pressures brought on by the large-scale labor shortage across the country. The development of new technologies in cattle production has been continuous throughout the evolution of the industry. A new wave of technologies related to animal husbandry, feeding and feedstuffs looks to improve the day-to-day efficiencies challenged by a smaller workforce.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Seaboard buys hog farms, inventory from The Maschhoffs for $58 million
Seaboard's pork segment has acquired hog inventory and hog farms in central United States from The Maschhoffs, LLC for total cash consideration of $58 million, the company disclosed Tuesday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Seaboard says these additional farms will increase the pork segment's sow base, resulting in less reliance on third-party hog suppliers.
agupdate.com
Working together for a successful harvest
Right this very minute down on the farm we are feeling relieved. We finished harvest!. It amazes me that whatever the crop we have – good, bad or ugly – it still takes about 30 days to harvest. This year we started way earlier than I ever remember us starting and finished way earlier than I ever remember.
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop Progress Report | November 7, 2022
In this week's Crop Progress Report, corn is reported at 87% harvested and soybean harvest is reported at 94% complete. Read the full article here.
