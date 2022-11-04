Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Experiment unveils Berry curvature mechanism for linear positive magnetoresistance
A research group lead by Prof. Liu Enke from the Institute of Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has established a physical model of Berry-curvature-dominated linear positive magnetoresistance (LPMR), providing experimental evidence for this mechanism. Relevant results were published in PNAS on Nov. 2. Berry curvature, the pseudomagnetic...
Phys.org
New blue quantum dot technology could lead to more energy-efficient displays
Quantum dots are nanoscale crystals capable of emitting light of different colors. Display devices based on quantum dots promise greater power efficiency, brightness and color purity than previous generations of displays. Of the three colors typically required to display full color images—red, green and blue—the last has proved difficult to produce.
Phys.org
Shedding light on the superconductivity of newly-discovered kagome metals
Already used in computers and MRI machines, superconductors—materials that can transmit electricity without resistance—hold promise for the development of even more advanced technologies, like hover trains and quantum computing. Yet, how superconductivity works in many materials remains a mystery that limits its applications. A new study published in...
Phys.org
Huge extragalactic structure found hiding behind the Milky Way
A team of researchers with members from Universidad Nacional de San Juan, Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and Universidad Andres Bello has found evidence of a large extragalactic assembly hiding behind one part of the Milky Way galaxy. The group has published a paper describing their findings on the arXiv preprint server while awaiting publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.
Phys.org
Magnetic quantum fluid: Extremely fluid in two ways
Two superfluids can exist at the same time in ultracold atomic clouds. Until now, their coexistence could not be observed experimentally. Now, however, physicists from Heidelberg University have demonstrated such a magnetic quantum fluid—it is fluid in two ways—in an atomic gas. Researchers led by Prof. Dr. Markus Oberthaler have succeeded in preparing this state in clouds of ultracold rubidium atoms and to characterize it in detail. The results of their research were published in the journal Nature Physics.
Phys.org
Study unveils properties of the rapidly rotating magnetic star HD 345439
Using the Nanshan One-meter Wide-field Telescope (NOWT), Chinese astronomers have performed multi-color photometric observations of a rapidly rotating magnetic star known as HD 345439. Results of this observational campaign, published Nov. 1 on the arXiv pre-print server, shed more light on the properties of this star. Magnetic stars of spectral...
Phys.org
Gene drive technology to suppress invasive mice
Researchers at the University of Adelaide have released their first findings on the potential effectiveness of revolutionary gene drive technology to control invasive mice. The team has developed a world-first proof of concept for the technology—called t-CRISPR—using laboratory mice. Using sophisticated computer modeling performed by co-first author Dr....
Phys.org
Neuron function is altered by widely used anesthetic propofol
Propofol is the most commonly used drug to induce general anesthesia. Despite its frequent clinical application, exactly how propofol causes anesthesia is poorly understood. In a new study published in Molecular Biology of the Cell, a team of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers have identified a previously unknown propofol effect in neurons. The study found that propofol exposure impacted the process by which neurons transport proteins, biomolecules that perform most cellular functions, to the cell surface.
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence deciphers detector 'clouds' to accelerate materials research
X-rays can be used like a superfast, atomic-resolution camera, and if researchers shoot a pair of X-ray pulses just moments apart, they get atomic-resolution snapshots of a system at two points in time. Comparing these snapshots shows how a material fluctuates within a tiny fraction of a second, which could help scientists design future generations of super-fast computers, communications, and other technologies.
Phys.org
Physical theory describes movements of micro-hairs
They are only very simple structures, but without them we could not survive: Countless tiny hairs (cilia) are found on the outer wall of some cells, for example in our lungs or in our brain. When these micrometer-sized hairs coordinate their movement and produce wave-like movements together, they can cause currents on a microscale and thus pump fluid from one place to another. Paramecia—unicellular organisms with numerous cilia—also use such effects to move around.
Phys.org
Hubble inspects two galaxies connected by a luminous bridge
This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows two of the galaxies in the galactic triplet Arp 248—also known as Wild's Triplet—which lies around 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. The two large spiral galaxies visible in this image—which flank a smaller, unrelated background...
Phys.org
New quasiparticle discovered in moiré patterns
If you hold one wire mesh on top of another one and look through it, you'll see a larger pattern called a moiré pattern formed by the overlapping grids of the two meshes, which depends on their relative twisted angle. Scientists developing new materials are actively studying moiré patterns in overlapping atomically thin materials—they produce intriguing electronic phenomena that includes unconventional superconductivity and ferromagnetism.
Phys.org
Sensing platform for studying in vitro vascular systems opens possibilities for drug testing
The costliness of drug development and the limitations of studying physiological processes in the lab are two separate scientific issues that may share the same solution. Microphysical systems (MPSs) are in vitro platforms made up of cells in a microenvironment that closely mimics that found in the body, allowing scientists to recreate the conditions of tissues found within the body for both further elucidation of biological conditions and systems and for applications such as testing drugs in a more precise model than animal testing allows.
Phys.org
Team creates crystals that generate electricity from heat
To convert heat into electricity, easily accessible materials from harmless raw materials open up new perspectives in the development of safe and inexpensive so-called "thermoelectric materials." A synthetic copper mineral acquires a complex structure and microstructure through simple changes in its composition, thereby laying the foundation for the desired properties, according to a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.
Phys.org
Scientists genetically engineer plants to yield more vegetable oil
Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have successfully genetically modified a plant protein that is responsible for oil accumulation in plant seeds and edible nuts. Demonstrating their patent-pending method, the model plant Arabidopsis accumulated 15 to 18% more oil in its seeds when it was grown with the...
Comments / 0