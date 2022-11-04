Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return from suspension, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts
Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday
Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks. Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Feasting with man advantage
Zibanejad scored another power-play goal during Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Zibanejad received a pass after Artemi Panarin faked a shot and positioned himself in front of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. With time and space, the 29-year-old center converted his seventh goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage, tying Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Zibanejad has collected at least one point in five consecutive outings (three goals, four assists).
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out indefinitely
Voracek (upper body) is out indefinitely, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Voracek is slated to miss more time after he sat out last Saturday's game against Colorado. He shouldn't be expected to play Thursday against Philadelphia. It is currently unclear when Voracek will be available to return.
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A, where he slashed .327/.414/.469 last season, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before potentially getting a look in Los Angeles.
Defensive back Tavierre Thomas describes close relationship with head coach Lovie Smith
Defensive back Tavierre Thomas was activated from the Houston Texans’ injured reserve list last week after missing time since early September due to a quadriceps injury. His return is a welcome development for the team’s defense as they look to improve over the coming weeks, and especially given their difficult matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Quiet again in absence of Chase
Higgins recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. Higgins had a relatively strong performance in the sense that he commanded eight targets on Joe Burrow's 28 pass attempts, and he also led the team in targets, receptions and yards. However, Joe Mixon accounted for five of Cincinnati's touchdowns on the day, leaving Higgins without the chance to reach the end zone. In addition, Cincinnati had a 35-0 lead at halftime, limiting passing volume in the final two quarters. While neither stat line is necessarily an indication of Higgins' quality of play, he has managed only 10 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown combined across two games without Ja'Marr Chase (hip).
