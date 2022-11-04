Police respond to false threat at Trotwood-Madison High School

Thanks for signing up!

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the scene of Trotwood-Madison High School after officials learned of a possible threat to the school.

On Friday afternoon, police were called to the Trotwood-Madison High School on reports of a possible active shooter.

According to Sergeant Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police believed the threat to be a prank. He said the caller was a young boy and there was laughing and noise in the background before the boy said there would be a shooting at the high school.

The school went under a soft lockdown while police searched the building, Dr. Cosby said.

Police responded to the scene at 12:43 p.m. then just after 1:20 p.m., police deemed the threat to be a prank.

Dr. Reva Cosby, superintendent of Trotwood-Madison schools said the lockdown has been lifted and classes will resume.

This was only the most recent of several false active shooter calls in the past few months. At the end of October, a young girl was arrested after police said she called them saying an active shooter was at Catholic Central School in Springfield.

Only a month before, several Ohio schools were involved in a rash of fake active shooter threats . Three of the schools were in the Miami Valley.

