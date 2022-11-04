You'd think with all the problems we have in our state today, lawmakers would be focused on more important issues than this. I hope they leave everything like it is. For example, the past several weeks I've been driving to work in the DARK. This is extremely dangerous because of rush hour traffic. People darting in and out of lanes in a hurry can be stressful -- especially if you're driving in the DARK. And then there's our children. Do lawmakers really want them walking to school in the pitch DARK? Can't imagine how terrified a lone child would be doing this. Also, with the shortage of bus drivers, more and more children will probably be forced to walk to school in the future. We need more reasonable minds to prevail on this. Leave things as they are. I rarely hear the public complaining about this except for a few whining lawmakers.
Good. Return it back to normal. Livestock does not look at a clock to know it is milking time no matter how mankind wants to pretend an extra hour exists.
