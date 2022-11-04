Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.

BRONX, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO