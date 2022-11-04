ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Struck By Train In Jersey City

A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
police1.com

Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot

NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

