Read full article on original website
Linda Valatine
4d ago
when we get in ww3 empty the jails put. them in the front lines Bet the jails will be empty we will have a storage off criminals 🤣🤣🤣
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Court upholds conviction, 18-year sentence of killer who left victim bound and gagged in North Bergen lot
A Newark man convicted of beating, tying up and gagging another man, then leaving him to die in a North Bergen lot nearly 10 years ago will not get a new trial and he will not have his sentence reduced. An appellate panel Monday affirmed the trial court conviction and...
Accused gunman who wounded 2 Newark cops to remain jailed, faces new charge
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers last week when they tried to question him at an apartment building about an earlier shooting will remain jailed while his case is pending, a judge ruled Wednesday. Kendall Howard, 30, remained at-large for 22 hours after wounding the two officers,...
Jersey City police investigate shooting/stabbing of two at housing complex
A woman stabbed one person and stabbed and shot another at the Marion Garden public housing complex in Jersey City Tuesday morning, less than a week after a man was shot dead in the same area. Jersey City police responded to the Dales Avenue complex just before 8 a.m. and...
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Jersey City firefighters respond to fire on Hoboken Avenue, Boyd Avenue
Jersey City firefighters responded to a pair of blazes over a five-hour span overnight. A Jersey City police officer was injured responding to one of the fires, on Boyd Avenue, near West Side Avenue. The single-alarm fire on Boyd occurred at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Some four and a half hours...
Ex-Paterson police chief drops lawsuit alleging corruption in department
Former Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, who was fired in September after suing the city, has dropped his lawsuit alleging corruption within the police department along with a retaliatory and hostile work environment, according to court records. Baycora’s civil complaint was withdrawn and dismissed on Oct. 27, according to a...
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Car Struck By Train In Jersey City
A sedan was struck by a train Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Jersey City. There were no injuries reported in the crash at 1st and Washington Street grade crossing — between Harsmus Cove and Harborside stations — around 3:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said. No injuries were reported to...
police1.com
Woman used her car as a shield, provided aid after 2 N.J. cops were shot
NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has been hailed a hero after assisting two Newark police officers who were shot while serving a warrant last week. News 12 New Jersey spoke to the unnamed woman who moved her car in the path of incoming gunfire to help shield the officers from getting struck again. Officer Johnny Aquino had been hit in the neck and shoulder, and Officer Jabrill Paul had been shot in the leg.
2 officers injured, multiple cars struck in Jersey City police crash
A Jersey City police officer lost control of his police SUV while responding to a call, crashing into three parked cars and sending his partner and himself to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred at 4:33 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard between Wade Street and Warner Avenue, the crash...
News 12
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
A Goshen man is facing charges after being arrested by state police for allegedly raping a minor. Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. State police had been working with the FBI to locate Torres after learning he...
Man, 28, dies after mom shoots him in head at Brooklyn home
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the head by his mother during a feud in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday. “I got shot,” the victim reportedly told police. “My mother shot me.”
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn housing complex, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn public housing building Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old officer was walking in a staircase at the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville at around noon when three men stole his gun, wallet, and jewelry, according to the NYPD. […]
90 days suspension for 2 N.J. cops is a slap on the wrist when a man is still missing. | Calavia-Robertson
I’m still trying to figure this one out so I’m gonna need you to help me do the math: 2 Paterson police officers, 10 departmental policy violations, and two 90-day suspensions — thankfully, without pay, which I have to say right now, is the only part of the equation that makes sense to me.
amny.com
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim and injuring another at East Village housing complex
A man was arrested for shooting two people, one fatally, at a housing development in the East Village in October. Lindell Cox, 31, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with murder. According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 27 officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired...
Armed robbers grab man in Queens, leave him in Nassau after he tells them where he has money: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — Robbers in Queens dragged a man from his car at gunpoint, put a plastic bag around his head and zip tied his hands, police said Tuesday. The robbers — three men — approached the 42-year-old victim around 6 a.m. on Oct. 24 near 35th Avenue and 146th Street, officials said. They got […]
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 4