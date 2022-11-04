ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Sister, girlfriend of murder suspect charged with hindering arrest

By Larry Statser
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The girlfriend and sister of a murder suspect have been charged with hindering his arrest by sheltering and bringing food to him in a motel room.

Jalaysia White, the mother of suspect Sidney Garcia’s three-year-old, and Denise Meadows, Garcia’s sister, are charged with hindering the arrest of a known felon and are jailed on $20,000 bonds.

WFPD investigates 18th homicide of 2022 on Welch Street

Wichita Falls Police Department Special Operations officers said they had a room at the Econo Lodge on 5th Street under surveillance in their effort to locate Garcia, who was wanted for the October 27 murder of Michael Allen on Welch Street.

They had learned of Garcia’s and White’s relationship and put her under surveillance. They said they followed her as she picked up their child at day care and followed her to the Econo Lodge.

On Wednesday and Thursday, November 2nd and 3rd, they said they observed White going into a room on the fourth floor multiple times, sometimes with the child, bringing food.

They said she was acting very discreetly and cautiously when she went in and was driving a car registered to Garcia’s sister, Denise Meadows.

The officers said before going in the room with groceries, she would walk around the entire building, scouting it, then would park the car a distance away in a remote spot.

Welch Street Murder suspect arrested

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, an officer parked in an unmarked unit said he saw a Buick Enclave arrive, driven by Meadows.

He said Meadows was driving very slowly, looking into all the parked cars. He said she saw him, stopped and stared at him for some time.

He said she circled the parking lot three more times, looking at him each time, then finally left the motel.

About an hour later, the officer, who had changed into a different unmarked car, said Meadows returned and began driving through the parking lot again, then stopped in front of his and another officer’s car, blocking his car in and obstructing his view of the room they had under surveillance, and continually looking into his car.

Another officer said Garcia came out of the room covered in a hoodie, and White came out covered with a blanket, and they walked toward the car White had arrived in earlier.

Victim of Welch Street Murder identified

The other officer said when Garcia and White were out of sight, Meadows drove off at a high rate of speed toward the exit.

She was stopped by a patrol unit and detained, and Garcia and White were stopped at gunpoint by other officers as White tried to drive off.

Woman flees wreck, unrestrained 2-year-old in car

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with endangering her young daughter after the woman is involved in a car accident and leaves the scene with her daughter unrestrained. Sharin Beatty is charged with child endangerment, according to records. Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 6, 2022, an accident was reported […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Weekend homicide victim identified by LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released the identity of the victim in a weekend homicide. Louis Lipscomb, 34, was killed around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Aces and Eights bar at 1825 NW Cache Road,. Police say they were called to the business after...
LAWTON, OK
Foster parent arrested for invasive visual recording

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for allegedly video taping a 13-year-old while in the shower. According to the arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, 2022, Wichita Falls Police detectives were examining a cellphone that belonged to William Kent Hathaway for information stemming from an indecency with a child case. Hathaway […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Lawton Police investigate homicide

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police responded to an early-morning homicide. According to their Facebook post, on Saturday, Nov. 05, at 1:51 a.m. Lawton Police were sent to Aces and Eights at 1825 NW Cache Road for a report of gunshots. They discovered one person had been shot and...
LAWTON, OK
1-year-old tests positive for drugs, mother arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been charged with endangering her child when a drug test showed the victim tested positive for illegal drugs. According to the arrest affidavit, in June 2022, an investigator from Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about a 1-year-old child that test positive for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Crickett pleads guilty, Whiskey’s case still pending

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One half of an alleged robbery/shoplifting couple pleaded guilty to one of her charges while her husband’s robbery charge is pending. Crickett Davis pleaded guilty to a theft at Home Depot in February for a 5 year probated sentence. She still has an unresolved charge of resisting arrest at another store.She […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Lawton Police Department investigating deadly shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Lawton. Officers were called to a bar on northwest Cache Road before 2 a.m. They found one person with injuries who was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The Lawton Police Department’s...
LAWTON, OK
Mister Williams gets prison sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was given 10 years probation for running over his wife’s father with her van in 2018 has had the probation revoked for additional arrests and charges. Mister Williams, 27, was convicted for four of the charges today, November 3, 2022. He was charged with four counts of child […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Local leaders host Fentanyl town hall

WICHITA FALLS (KFD/KJTL) — By now you know just how much the dangers of Fentanyl are impacting our community, specifically our youth. That’s why our local leaders are continuing their efforts, to educate families on doing their part to keep their loved ones safe with events like a Fentanyl town hall to keep the conversation […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Woman arrested for human smuggling

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County deputy arrested a woman for allegedly trying to smuggle several people. According to the arrest report, Nayeli Virginia Moreno was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a deputy stopped her in a black Ford Expedition for speeding on US 287 near Loop 11. Moreno and her 11 […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
