ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Buying Beverly Hills’ Farrah Aldjufrie Has a Dress, But No Date Set for Alex Manos Wedding

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDwsF_0iyvGGgG00

After watching Farrah Aldjufrie anxiously await a proposal from longtime beau Alex Manos on Buying Beverly Hills, Us Weekly has an update on Kyle Richards ’ eldest daughter’s plans to walk down the aisle.

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Read article

“They're going, I got my dress, and that's about it. But we are getting closer to finalizing some things, or at least, you know, starting that whole process,” the 34-year-old Netflix star exclusively told Us . “We do not have a date set. To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into that — that's not my personality or my partners. So now we feel like we've enjoyed it and we're ready, but of course, it's a question that I get multiple times a day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BR1yz_0iyvGGgG00
Kyle Richards and Farrah Aldjufrie Shutterstock (2)

When asked what she’s most looking forward to about getting married, Farrah replied, “The babies!”

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Read article

“I’m like, ‘Can we just skip the wedding and get to the baby part?’” she said, noting that she doesn’t think she wants a big, over-the-top ceremony. “I used to want that, but honestly, I feel like — I don't know if it's my age or the [coronavirus] pandemic, but I feel like I want something more intimate now. My social circle is more about quality than quantity. And I just want it to be an amazing time for my loved ones to enjoy. I think small would be better — or our version of small.”

Stepdad Mauricio Umansky — who has helped raise Farrah since she was little after he married Kyle following her divorce from Farrah’s father, Guraish Aldjufrie — is also ready for their eldest child to have kids of her own.

“[Kyle and I are going to be] the best, the most loving [grandparents],” Mauricio told Us . “The only problem Farrah is gonna have is keeping the baby to sleep at her house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cugn_0iyvGGgG00
Farrah Aldjufrie and Alex Manos Courtesy of Farrah Aldjufrie/Instagram

Farrah agreed, explaining: “My mom is like, ‘Um, you better be dropping the baby off without you there, because I'm gonna need my own time. I need to have my own baby shower, my own car seats, my own set-up.’ And I'm like, ‘Hey, great.’ But then I'm like, ‘I’m probably gonna end up being like my mom and also being like, no way. I'm never being away from my baby.’”

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Read article

Kyle and Mauricio are also the parents of Alexia , 26, who appears on Buying Beverly Hills , Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

“I’m really excited about being a grandfather and hopefully I'll have more time and I'd love to participate — if I'm allowed, without being too pushy, in the kids' sports and particularly all of that stuff that I didn't get to do when I had my girls,” the Agency founder explained. “I was so busy growing a business and I was so busy doing things that that's something I kind of missed. … I’m really looking forward to maybe doing that.”

Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over ‘Amazing Coparent’ Jennifer Garner After Ben Affleck Wedding, Reveals How Kids Are Adjusting

Crushing coparenting! Jennifer Lopez opened up about her and Ben Affleck's blended family — and couldn't keep from raving over his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Hustlers actress, 53, revealed in her December 2022 Vogue cover story that Affleck and the Juno star, both 50, are a dream team when it comes to their kids: Violet, […]
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

BiP’s Mari Pepin-Solis Teases She and Kenny Braasch ‘Might Surprise People’ With When They Get Married, Shares Wedding Details

Ready to walk down the aisle? Mari Pepin-Solis and fiancé Kenny Braasch teased just how soon fans could see them saying “I do” following their 2021 engagement. “Well, we do live across the street from the courthouse,” Braasch, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 5, while attending the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemaker event […]
Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma’s Relationship Timeline

A special connection. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma kept their romance low-key for months before offering a glimpse at their bond. In May 2022, Wilson hinted that she was seeing someone new while discussing her attempts to get back into the dating scene. “I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like,” she shared on the “U Up?” podcast following her split from Jacob Busch.
Us Weekly

Ryan Reynolds Recalls Being in ‘Actual Hell’ During His ‘The Masked Singer’ Appearance in South Korea: ‘It Was Traumatic’

A career low? Ryan Reynolds reflected on his involvement in South Korea’s The Masked Singer — and the actor had more bad memories than good. “When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t know this song, I don’t know how to do this,'” Reynolds, 46, shared during a Today show appearance on Monday, November 7. “It was traumatic.”
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Us Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Kody Brown Doesn’t ‘Consider’ Himself Married to Meri Amid Christine Split, Compares ‘Unraveling’ Romances

A tangled web. Kody Brown got real about his “unraveling” relationship with Meri Brown on the latest Sister Wives episode — comparing it to the “sudden” split from Christine Brown. “I want to work on the relationship, but Kody has basically said that he doesn’t. Does that mean we’re just not married anymore?” Meri, 51, […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

240K+
Followers
24K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy