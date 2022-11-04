Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
A celebration in downtown St. Joseph was held to celebrate the launch of a project that will bring a Children's Discovery Center to St. Joe. Officials from several entities associated with the project gathered in front of the Plymouth Building, where in two short years the top-of-the-line museum will be.
A half-cent sales tax designed to increase the starting salary for St. Joseph Police officers will pass in Buchanan County. With 100 percent of precincts reporting in Buchanan County, 13,203 people, or 79.33 percent of voters, voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax increase, compared to 4,156 no votes, or 29.11 percent.
A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today, put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will go to recruit and retain police officers.
You may have watched the HBO series or read the book "Band of Brothers", but tonight you have a chance to hear stories from someone closely involved. Missouri Western Director of Military and Veteran Services Chelsey Clark has invited George Luz Jr to Missouri Western. Clark says Luz's presentation will...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have passed a constitutional amendment that will require Kansas City to spend a larger percentage of its general revenue on the police department. The amendment requires the city to spend 25% of general revenue on police, up from the current 20% requirement.
Republicans maintained their grip on state legislative seats in northwest Missouri in the General Election. Republican farmer and business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry won 75% of the vote in the Missouri 1st House District, defeating Democrat Jess Piper of Maryville. The 1st district is comprised of Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry Counties.
A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
Northwest Missouri voters will choose between two candidates with very different viewpoints running for the 1st Missouri House District. Farmer and small business owner Jeff Farnan of Stanberry lists three top priorities, including agriculture and small business. “And then the final one is education,” Farnan tells host Barry Birr on...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Jake LaTurner wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won election to the U.S. Senate Tuesday, defeating Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine and keeping what’s considered a safe Republican seat in GOP hands as the party fought for control of the Senate. Schmitt, 47, will take the seat...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Emanuel Cleaver wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 5th Congressional District. Check the Post for additional numbers on the election as they become available.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for...
Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going about it the wrong way. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that...
TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable. Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady will visit Israel, Greece and the United Arab Emirates for a trade mission, the Republican announced Monday. Parson will be overseas for ten days beginning Thursday to build new trade partnerships and strengthen existing relationships. Missouri's...
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western women's basketball team led by six points at halftime and led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but a 7-0, third quarter run by No. 23 Lubbock Christian helped the Chaparrals take their first lead and eventually force overtime on Sunday night in the final game of the D2-CCA women's basketball Tip-off Classic.
