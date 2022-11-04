ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MLive.com

Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start

DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More

Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed around the league earning the sixth spot on NHL.com Super 16 ranking and having NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond asking where to sign up to be part of the Bratt Pack. What has been impressive about the team’s victories are the...
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team

Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series

Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Bemstrom Says He’s Ready For Another NHL Shot

Emil Bemstrom was ready to take the next step in his Blue Jackets’ career. Armed with a new contract and the backing of management, it seemed he was one of the opening night roster locks the team had during training camp. Except an unexpected thing happened. Bemstrom not only...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming

The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

