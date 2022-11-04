Read full article on original website
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
Nick Castellanos' wife, mom rip Phillies fans after Game 5 loss: 'You suck'
After the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 5 loss on Thursday, fans at Citizens Bank Park turned sour, much to the dismay of the family of Nick Castellanos.
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
INTERVIEW: Nicklas Lidstrom reflects on Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup anniversaries
DETROIT — Nicklas Lidstrom spent the week celebrating the 1997 and 1998 Red Wings Stanley Cup anniversaries back at Little Caesars Arena. We know him as a Hall of Famer, but Nick was a younger player on those rosters, and he said he almost feels like he’s back in that role around the guys. Watch his interview with Brad Galli:
Matthews scores 2, Toronto ends Boston’s 7-game win streak
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews’ second goal of the game came on a power play in the second period and lifted the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over Boston on Saturday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. Mitch Marner had two assists for Toronto...
Devils News & Rumors: Blackwood, Fitzgerald & More
Head coach Lindy Ruff’s squad is getting noticed around the league earning the sixth spot on NHL.com Super 16 ranking and having NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond asking where to sign up to be part of the Bratt Pack. What has been impressive about the team’s victories are the...
Giroux scores in first game against Flyers, Senators skid hits five
OTTAWA -- Claude Giroux scored his 300th NHL goal in his first game against his former team, but the Ottawa Senators lost 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. "I'm pretty [ticked] off right now, but I'll wake up tomorrow and it is what it is,"...
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the Arizona Coyotes overcame Alex Ovechkin's NHL-record 787th goal with one franchise to post a 3-2 victory over the host Washington Capitals. Ovechkin's power-play goal at 8:55 of the second period...
Rantanen Hat Trick Powers Avs Past Blue Jackets in Global Series
Hatut pois. Mikä voitto. (Hat's off. What a win.) The Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night at Nokia Arena in the first game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 5-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nousiainen,...
Aho has 3 goals, assist as Hurricanes beat Sabres 5-3
RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Friday night for their fourth straight win. Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes. Antti Raanta made 22 saves.
Did Phillies fans cheer so loud they shook the earth?
A story that spread via social media this past week made the claim that Philadelphia Phillies fans cheered so loud when Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm hit home runs in Game 3 of the World Series that the event registered on Penn State Brandywine’s seismograph. So is that true?
Add Filip Zadina to list of ailing Detroit Red Wings forwards
Sick bay is overflowing with Detroit Red Wings forwards. Filip Zadina joined the crowd after getting hit in the leg by a shot during Saturday's 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders. "Lower body, not good," head coach Derek Lalonde said shortly after the game ended at Little Caesars Arena....
Blue Jackets’ Bemstrom Says He’s Ready For Another NHL Shot
Emil Bemstrom was ready to take the next step in his Blue Jackets’ career. Armed with a new contract and the backing of management, it seemed he was one of the opening night roster locks the team had during training camp. Except an unexpected thing happened. Bemstrom not only...
Boston Celtics awarded Disabled Player Exception for injured Danilo Gallinari
The Boston Celtics will receive a disabled player exception worth $3.23 million for veteran Danilo Gallinari, who is likely sidelined for the year. The forward tore his ACL while playing for the Italian national team this summer. A DPE is offered when a player is lost to injury and unable...
Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant
Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming
The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
