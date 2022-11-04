ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY

Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week. TV channel: FS1. Stream: FOX Sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers battle Kentucky for spot in SBC final

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team continues play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. ET.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Six-day window used for final WVU football home game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

5 Mountaineers make Big 12 All-Tournament Team

After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU presses its way to win in season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In some ways, the season opener for WVU men’s basketball was a blast from the past. It also could be very revealing about how Bob Huggins’ current unit, which he believes will excel on defense, will operate this season. In their 76-58 win over...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Veterans Day parade to be held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the annual Fairmont Veterans Day Parade will be held, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council. With the Military Order of the Purple Heart Local 724 serving as parade color guard, the parade will travel from Palatine Park up Merchant Street, turning right at the Jefferson Street Bridge, turning left onto Washington and Monroe Streets, turning right onto Adams Street and ending at Veterans Square Plaza.
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy