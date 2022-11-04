Read full article on original website
Oklahoma at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU football returns to Morgantown for a Big 12 clash with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo: Military Appreciation/True Blue/Mountaineer Week. TV channel: FS1. Stream: FOX Sports.
Mountaineers battle Kentucky for spot in SBC final
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team continues play at the 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship with a semifinal matchup at No. 2 Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Kickoff at the Bell Soccer Complex in Lexington, Kentucky, is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Six-day window used for final WVU football home game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 19 home Big 12 Conference football game against Kansas State. The game time and television network, for the...
5 Mountaineers make Big 12 All-Tournament Team
After claiming the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time in program history, five Mountaineers were named to the All-Tournament Team. Fifth years Jordan Brewster and Lauren Segalla headlined the list of awardees. Brewster was name the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
WVU women’s soccer to host Virginia Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64. West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The...
Brewster garners national recognition for game-winning goals at Big 12 Tournament
West Virginia fifth-year senior Jordan Brewster has earned national recognition for her game-winning goals in the Big 12 Soccer Championship over the weekend. Brewster was named College Soccer News’ Women’s Soccer Player of the Week Monday afternoon, and was added to the outlet’s Women’s National Team of the Week.
WVU presses its way to win in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In some ways, the season opener for WVU men’s basketball was a blast from the past. It also could be very revealing about how Bob Huggins’ current unit, which he believes will excel on defense, will operate this season. In their 76-58 win over...
Brewster’s OT long bomb gives WVU latest Big 12 Tournament title
It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team. But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.
Rowing enjoys successful day at the Head of the Occoquan
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rowing team competed at the Head of the Occoquan, today, hosted by the Occoquan Boat Club, at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Complete results can be found at Ronin Racing. “On a day that is typically for only...
Veterans Day parade to be held in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the annual Fairmont Veterans Day Parade will be held, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council. With the Military Order of the Purple Heart Local 724 serving as parade color guard, the parade will travel from Palatine Park up Merchant Street, turning right at the Jefferson Street Bridge, turning left onto Washington and Monroe Streets, turning right onto Adams Street and ending at Veterans Square Plaza.
